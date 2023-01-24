Waterford agree to move Kilkenny league fixture to Nowlan Park amid Walsh Park works 

It is understood as part of the agreement Kilkenny will play their next two round league games against Waterford in Walsh Park.
MOVED: A general view of UPMC Nowlan Park. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 20:43
John Fogarty

Waterford have agreed with Kilkenny to move their Allianz Hurling League Division 1, Group B game to the Cats' UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday, March 19.

The Déise were due to host their neighbours at Walsh Park in the final round of the division but the venue is out of commission due to time constraints associated with its reconstruction.

Dungarvan's Fraher Field will be the venue for Davy Fitzgerald side's opening league game against Dublin on Sunday week, February 5. It will also stage the Round 3 fixture with Antrim on Sunday, February 26.

Thurles' FBD Semple Stadium is expected to be the venue for Waterford's two Munster SHC round robin games, the opening day fixture against All-Ireland champions Limerick on April 23 followed by the Round 3 clash with Clare on May 13.

