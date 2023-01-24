Only top-six Division 1 teams guaranteed Sam Maguire places on league rankings 

Not until the provincial finalists are known will teams outside Division 1’s top six who are relying on their league position to compete in the Sam Maguire Cup know if they are through to the round-robin phase.
LEAGUE IMPORTANCE:  Richard Donnelly of Tyrone in action against Matthew Ruane of Mayo during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Tyrone and Mayo at O'Neill's Healy Park. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 19:54
John Fogarty

Only the six best-placed Division 1 teams at the conclusion of the Allianz Football League round-robin stages on March 26 will be guaranteed Sam Maguire Cup places based on their league rankings.

Although it is all but certain the two teams who are promoted from Division 2 will also secure spots in the 16-team round-robin stages and other Division 2 teams including the two counties relegated from Division 1 this year will join them, it is possible that those outside the top six could miss out.

For claiming the 2022 Tailteann Cup, Westmeath have been rewarded with a place in the Sam Maguire group stages and they could be seeded should they reach a Leinster final.

As they comprise one half of the Connacht SFC draw, one of the Division 3 trio of Leitrim, London or Sligo or New York will also pick up a berth and be seeded in a group with either the Munster champions or runners-up.

On the basis of last year’s Division 1 and 2 finishing positions, all of the teams who qualified for the top two divisions in 2023 would be Sam Maguire Cup teams. However, at least one 2024 Division 2 team, possibly the beaten Division 3 finalists, will lose out due to the situation in Connacht.

Reaching the Leinster final or promotion to Division 2 for Westmeath would free up space for another county. At present, Dessie Dolan’s side are fourth seeds. Provincial finalists are seeded ahead of league qualifiers and will play their first group game at home.

The top team in each Sam Maguire Cup group progresses to an All-Ireland quarter-final where they will face one of the four teams who come through the preliminary quarter-finals, which pit second and third placed teams against each other.

Meanwhile, it has been reported AIG will bring an end to their 10-year sponsorship deal with Dublin GAA at the end of this year. The multinational insurance company succeeded Vodafone as primary backers in 2013 and were paying between €800,000 to €1 million per annum.

Their departure, which includes the ladies football and camogie teams they have sponsored since, means Dublin will have to release a second jersey in the space of as many seasons. It has been the norm for a jersey to be used over two seasons.

