Raw attributes for centre-back role were there, but Tally helped massively, says Morley 

Kerry played 16 games last year. Tadhg Morley started 15 and finished 13 of them. Only Jason Foley and Tom O’Sullivan finished ahead of him for minutes played. And were it not for a bout of Covid the week of the county’s McGrath Cup opener against Limerick, Morley too would have started all 16.

During the previous reigns of Éamonn Fitzmaurice and Peter Keane, Morley had been given various defensive briefs. He was employed at corner-back, full-back, and wing-back.

The returning Jack O'Connor had a different and very specific role in mind for Morley. And once the latter showed he was capable of carrying out the former’s wishes, he became a permanent and impregnable fixture in the number six shirt. Albeit a sitting six. A screening six.

Twenty-five minutes into last July’s All-Ireland semi-final, Dublin corner-back Eoin Murchan held possession just outside the Kerry 45-metre line. In close proximity to him was a cluster of blue and green shirts.

Further in were two blue shirts near to goal, with plenty of open country around them in which to torment their respective markers. The problem for them and the man trying to find them was the positioning of Morley, a lone security figure on the edge of the D.

With the Kerry centre-back clogging the most desirable route in which to send possession, Murchan held out his right hand as if to say, what am I supposed to do here, before laterally recycling the ball along the 45.

In the first half of the subsequent All-Ireland final, Morley was an overturned lorry blocking the road into Damien Comer.

Rewind to the beginning of last season. The primary school teacher already had in his pencil case some of the raw materials necessary for the role. The remaining few bits were provided by Paddy Tally.

“I am a pretty good reader of a game, I can kinda see the patterns that develop. That helped for that role, for sure,” said Morley.

“Paddy was a good coach on what to do and where to be. Then we have very good video analysis. And you can just knock stuff off Jack, as well, he has a great football brain. He’d be able to help you out with different things.

“In games, you are working off your full-back line a lot, the lads would be good to tell you where to be and stuff.”

Go back to Tally and his assistance. Pull the curtain back a bit further, please.

“You could just be playing, and the next thing Paddy could be beside you. He’d be knocking around in the middle of the game. It is very good that way, it is not fake like a walk-through. It is in the middle of a training game. It probably helped me a lot.”

Half the Kerry defence ended the season as All-Stars. It’s a defence that conceded only two goals from play across League and Championship.

And yet, Morley says it’s a defence anxiously looking over its shoulder at the number of players queuing up to break in and dislodge sitting starters.

“Everybody is on their toes the whole time because of lads like Paul Murphy, Gavin Crowley. Dylan Casey is back now and flying; Dan O’Donoghue had a very good league campaign last year; Mike Breen is back from injury and training very well.

“So, we have great additions there, great strength in depth in our defence. So just looking to keep improving that unit and be solid.” Collective advances is Morley’s hope for the team as a whole in 2023. He reflects on last season and can’t pick out a single A+ performance. The first half of the aforementioned Dublin semi-final was as close as they got. What hurt their final grade that afternoon was what they produced upon the change of ends.

“I don’t know did we ever get our best performance out. I’d say 20 minutes here and 20 minutes there. The All-Ireland final was solid, but it wasn’t great,” Morley continued.

“Definitely I think there is another step to go there. I think there is definitely room for improvement and trying to get that complete game. Yeah, it is very exciting [that the group haven’t reached their peak].

“There is an argument there that does any team ever hit 100%, a 10/10 performance. But I think the Dublin footballers have done it, the Limerick hurlers have done it. I think it is doable. That is the exciting part for us coming back this year; the hunger is there to win another All-Ireland and just push our boundaries and try and get better.”