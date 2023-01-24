Jack Savage won't be part of Kerry panel this year

Jack Savage has said he will not be available to help Kerry defend their All-Ireland, Munster or League titles this year after all with the forward deciding to head back to Dubai
OPTING OUT: Jack Savage in action for Kerins O’Rahillys. Pic: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus Ltd

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 11:37
TJ Galvin

Jack Savage has said he will not be available to help Kerry defend their All-Ireland, Munster or League titles this year after all with the forward deciding to head back to Dubai.

Savage had been commuting home to take part in Kerins O'Rahillys' club campaign which saw the Tralee side advance all the way to the All-Ireland club senior football championship semi-final.

The 27-year-old, who was a temporary substitute in last year's All-Ireland final win over Galway, had initially said he would be available for the Kingdom this year but has now had a change of heart.

Speaking to whatsthecraicdubeye.com, Savage said: “I’ve had an incredible time over the last number of months, between winning the All-Ireland with Kerry and a great run with the club, and those are memories I’ll cherish forever.

"I’ll be eternally grateful to Kerins O’Rahillys for the support they’ve given me while travelling back from Dubai over the last few months. For now, though, I’m keen to experience Dubai fully and live and work in the city."

Speaking at a press briefing at Austin Stack Park on Monday evening, Kerry manager Jack O'Connor suggested Savage would be welcome back.

"Jack was reconsidering his situation and he’s been over and back playing with the club from Dubai. Again, look, Jack sees his immediate future over there and he’s a girlfriend over there and, you know yourself. He has to look after that side of things as well. We just want to wish Jack well. He did well for us last year and he’s a good lad and sure we might see him again."

It is another blow for O'Connor who confirmed on Monday night that he would be down 10 of his All-Ireland final starters for the first two rounds of the league.

Savage's clubmate David Moran also announced he was retiring on Monday.

Additional reporting Eoghan Cormican

