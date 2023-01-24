Kerry missing ten All-Ireland starters for league openers

Kerry will be without two-thirds of their All-Ireland final winning team, including the entire front six, for the first two rounds of the Allianz league.

As Jack O’Connor went through the starting 15 that squeezed past Galway in last July’s All-Ireland final, he arrived at an end number of five in terms of players available for this Sunday’s spin to Ballybofey and the following weekend’s welcome of Monaghan.

The five available are the full-back line of Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, centre-back Tadhg Morley, and midfielder Jack Barry.

So, what of the remaining 10?

Goalkeeper Shane Ryan is on leave of absence given Rathmore’s club campaign concluded only a fortnight ago. Following that All-Ireland intermediate club final win, Rathmore manager Denis Moynihan intimated that the Kerry number one was due to undergo shoulder surgery.

O’Connor presented a different view on Monday evening.

“That’s my understanding all along that he didn’t [require surgery], that he was rehabbing his shoulder and that he was okay,” said the Kerry boss. “It remains to be seen, and goalkeeping is a little different as you’re doing a lot of diving. He appears to be fine. There didn’t seem to be a whole lot wrong with him in Croke Park the last day.”

The half-back pair of Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Gavin White are on the injury list. The latter’s return, following knee surgery last autumn, is a while away yet, the manager stated.

At midfield, David Moran has stepped into retirement. Further up, Diarmuid O’Connor’s ankle injury, sustained during the McGrath Cup win over Clare, will keep him sidelined into March.

The Clifford brothers will be rested for at least the first two rounds of the league, the Kenmare pair of Sean O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien are nursing injuries, while Paul Geaney is recovering from a minor procedure on his ankle.

Pressed on a return date for the Cliffords, O’Connor suggested they would be afforded more time off than some of their teammates.

“It’s different with different players. The Cliffords have had a long, arduous campaign and we’ll be giving them a bit more time than the others.”

Being shorn of so many first-team regulars passes the baton to those standing on lower rungs of the ladder.

“You could look at it negatively or positively, but I’d rather say that it’s a big opportunity for players who were around the set-up last year and a couple of new players who came in this year to put their hand up and stake a claim for later, and that’s what you’re hoping for.”