Five infamous GAA replays

Are we in for another infamous replay with this year’s All-Ireland senior club football final? The GAA has experienced its fair share of them down through the years. Here are five to give you a flavour:

1998 All-Ireland SHC semi-final, Offaly v Clare.

As if we could ever forget. Reigning All-Ireland champions Clare were leading by three points in the first replay when referee Jimmy Cooney blew the final whistle with two minutes of normal time remaining. Offaly supporters staged a sitdown protest after the game in Croke Park. The following day, the GAA’s Games Administration Committee ordered a second replay, which The Faithful County won on their way to claiming the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

2016 All-Ireland SFC qualifier, Round 1A, Armagh v Laois

After Laois were found to have made seven substitutions, one more than was permitted at the time, the Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) cancelled Laois’ victory and ordered the game take place again two weeks later when The O’Moore County were again victorious.

2016 Christy Ring Cup final, Meath v Antrim

Meath thought they had won a first Christy Ring Cup title and had indeed lifted the silverware only for referee John O’Brien to later realise the scores had been recorded incorrectly and the game had ended in a draw. The CCCC confirmed a replay in Newry for three weeks later when Meath were crowned champions after an extra-time one-point win.

1905 All-Ireland SHC final, Kilkenny v Cork

The games weren’t played until 1907 but Cork’s victory in the first game in April was deemed null and void following an objection that their goalkeeper Daniel McCarthy was a British army reserve. Kilkenny won the replayed game in Dungarvan two months later.

2012 Allianz Division 1, Mayo v Dublin, Round 2

Dublin were three points ahead of the hosts at half-time despite losing James McCarthy to a red card when the fog conditions worsened in Castlebar and referee Marty Duffy abandoned the game in the interests of safety. The game was rescheduled seven weeks later and Mayo ran out 12-point victors.