Jack O'Connor: David Moran retirement provides opportunities for others

The departure of “father figure” David Moran from the Kerry midfield creates a big opportunity for lesser-known lights within the panel to stake their claim for first-team involvement, manager Jack O’Connor has said.

Monday’s retirement announcement from Moran, after 15 years of service in the green and gold, further depletes O’Connor’s midfield options ahead of the Allianz League throwing in this weekend.

Moran’s putative replacement, Joe O’Connor of Austin Stacks, is currently sidelined with a torn ACL, while 2022 starter Diarmuid O’Connor is nursing a McGrath Cup ankle ligament injury that will keep him out of action for up to two months.

These absences mean a shifting of the spotlight onto Dingle’s Barry O’Sullivan, Stefan Okunbor of Na Gaeil, and East Kerry’s county championship winning midfielder Ronan Buckley, all of whom should see increased game-time around the middle during Kerry’s defence of their Division 1 League crown.

As Moran alluded to in his parting statement on Monday morning, and as O’Connor reiterated during a press briefing at Austin Stack Park Monday evening, the 34-year-old gave a great deal of thought to extending an inter-county career that began in 2008.

The Kerry manager was hopeful he’d do exactly that. After all, this was a player O’Connor had such faith in that on Monday he declared how Moran’s 2011 cruciate injury cost the county that year’s All-Ireland.

In the end, though, David “just felt he wouldn’t be able to go full out” for another campaign.

“It was in his mind before last year [to retire] and with a bit of cajoling he came back,” O’Connor continued.

“He got a bad injury at the end of 2021 and that was feeding into his reticence to go back, but once the injury settled down, he started getting his appetite back and he was very important for us last year at different times.

“He was a real leader in the dressing room, a father figure to the players and they looked up to him. They looked up to him for leadership and inspiration. He’s going to be a big loss from a football point of view, but also from a morale and leadership point of view.

“It just so happens that we have a good few losses in one particular sector of the field, but there are other midfielders available in the panel. We’ve brought in the likes of Barry O’Sullivan who had a good county championship, so look it’s a big opportunity for young fellas to step forward.”

Tadhg Morley, no more than the Kilmacud Crokes players in the All-Ireland semi-final earlier this month, got a very recent reminder of how “phenomenal” a performer Moran is when operating at the peak of his powers.

Morley’s Templenoe met Moran’s Kerins O’Rahillys in the Kerry club final at the end of October. And despite having Adrian Spillane for a shadow across the hour, Moran was the game’s outstanding figure.

Indeed, it was his intervention, underneath a Killian Spillane free five minutes into injury time, that prevented extra-time and booked Strand Road a ticket into Munster. And we all know how well that went for the Tralee club.

“You are always hoping that he’d stay,” Morley began. “He was an unbelievable teammate, and he was phenomenal against Templenoe in the club final. We couldn’t get a hand near him. He did something similar against Kilmacud.”

What Morley particularly liked about the two-time All-Star was that he met words with actions.

“The thing with David as a leader in the dressing-room, he’d be well able to speak to a team, but he’d back it up with his actions afterwards. You can come across people sometimes that can be all talk and won’t back it up, but David would do both.

“His kicking ability and fielding ability and everything is still there. He is still in great shape. He would have more to offer, I am sure, but that is the decision he has made, and I am sure he is settled with that now. He has been an unbelievable servant so he doesn’t owe Kerry anything.

“He’ll be missed. But it will also mean other fellas will have to step up to the plate.”

To the man himself. A childhood dream came true. He walks away with three All-Irelands, spread across three different decades, four Leagues, and 10 Munster medals.

“Playing with Kerry fulfilled all my boyhood dreams. However, with an ageing body, a young family and a demanding work life, I feel I can no longer give the commitment required to perform and compete at the top level.

“I’d like to thank Sinead and my family for their unwavering support. I’d like to thank the various Kerry management, backroom and medical teams, and County Board officers I’ve worked with over the last 15 years. I’d also like to thank my colleagues at Casey Stephenson Accountants and McElligott’s garage for all their support and assistance.

“I want to acknowledge the support I received from the Kerry supporters through the highs and lows of my career, it’s something I will always be grateful for.

“I look forward to playing with my club and supporting Kerry from the stands in 2023 and beyond.”