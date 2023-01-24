David Moran manfully carried the kick pass torch during a dark age

The date is most fondly remembered for the anointing of the king. Fitzgerald Stadium was heaving, the sun was soaring, the ball was flowing. A day glittered in Kerry’s alternative kit gold.

In his second season out of minor, David Clifford rubber-stamped his status as the jewel in the Kingdom’s crown with seven superb points against Mayo in the opening round of the 2019 Super 8s. It was a remarkable tally and deserved headline.

David Moran, meanwhile, finished with 0-1. A number that is less striking, no doubt. How about 11-0? That is 11 first-half kick passes with 100% accuracy, zero backwards. Every single play was positive. In total he kicked the ball 17 times, only two went backwards and one of them was a cross-field ball that led to Paul Geaney’s goal.

Catch and kick with precision, that is what earmarked the hall of fame midfielders. That is what David Moran did.

It was fitting that his own football clinic came against Mayo. It was versus the same side in 2014 that the three-time All-Ireland winner truly announced himself. His senior career started in 2008 with two substitute appearances. He was introduced four times from the bench in 2009 on the way to his first All-Ireland medal.

The Kerins O’Rahillys stalwart finally started a tie in 2010, scoring a goal against Down as Kerry crashed out in a quarter-final. Then trouble tore him down. A cruciate ligament in 2011 bled into another in 2012. Throw in a complicated retina injury for good measure. It all looked bleak as the dressing room’s giants started to trickle away and a capable deputy striving to emulate legendary pedigree was stuck on the sidelines.

For several reasons, 2014 elevated Moran to one of Kerry’s greats. In a campaign where they were expected to win nothing, he bounced back from a poor display against Clare to give immense performances against Mayo in a signifying contest. He finished the year with his first All-Star and second All-Ireland medal.

At this point it is important to pause. Moran’s artistry stemmed from his ability to look up and scan all around. It is only right that we do similar. Think back and take stock. Do you remember what the sport was like in 2014? That season the black card had to be introduced because of rampant cynical play. The average margin in uncompetitive provincial finals was 9.5. Pale imitations of Jim McGuinness’s Donegal were widespread.

When Gaelic football was held captive by conservatism, endless handpassing and mindless retention, he waged a one-man crusade in the name of positive, go-forward football. He was a kick of light rebelling against a dark age. Kicking off the laces, outside or inside of the boot, bouncing out in front, into the chest or over the bar. Performing the ultimate service to Gaelic football.

In 2019 he soared to similar heights. Man of the match against Tyrone in the semi-final, awesome in the drawn final against Dublin and for much of the replay. Even so, nor was he perfect. Punching the throw-in before Eoin Murchan’s goal was an error exacerbated by man-watching defenders. He was stripped of possession in the draw prior to Dean Rock’s equalising score. He lost the ball prior to Cormac Costello’s goal in the 2022 semi-final as well.

Isn’t that the point? For much of the past decade, too much play has been defined by a fear of the slightest error. Too often reduced to a zero-sum game. So risk-averse they lose sight of the reward. The goal should be fineness rather than faultless. Enough excellence to account for occasional inaccuracies.

His best match in 2022 was the quarter-final against Mayo once again. Afterwards, Jack O’Connor admitted they didn’t think he had 70 minutes to give. His midfielder kicked two points, ruled the skies and kept them ticking with kick-passing excellence throughout. As proven earlier this month, Strand Road will continue to benefit from more of the same.

For Kerry, David Moran demonstrated what the game should be about.