Tipperary football great Mary Power O’Shea honoured as volunteer

Three-time Tipperary All-Ireland winner Mary Power O’Shea has now been honoured with a Hall of Fame award by the LGFA for her volunteering work.

Power O’Shea played corner forward for Tipperary when they won their first ever All Ireland Senior Final in 1974 and a second title in 1975. She was also part of the Tipperary team who played in the 1978 and 1979 finals and won her third title in 1980.

A stalwart of her club Mullinahone, she has been involved with ladies football there since it was founded in 1971, three years before the LGFA was established.

Mary was already a member of club committees during her playing days and went on to set up and coach Gaelic4Mothers&Others in her own club and also in the neighbouring Ballingarry parish.

At club level Mary coached and managed all underage and adult teams. She was a selector on the Mullinahone team that won county and Munster titles in 2021 before contesting the currentaccount.ie All Ireland Junior Final. Mary managed the team to the 2022 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club Final.

Mary was a selector at county level for the U-14, U-16 and minor teams, winning several titles. In 2013, she was a selector with the Tipperary Intermediate team which contested the TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Final against Cavan.

Mary was in the role of Cultural and Language officer on the Tipperary County Board as well as serving on the Tipperary appeals committee.

She is among 10 winners at the LGFA's annual awards for volunteers, who will be presented with their awards at a ceremony at Croke Park on February 10.

Overall Volunteer of the Year went to Domo Murtagh of Navan O’Mahonys in Meath. Domo has been involved as a coach or selector with the club's senior team for 20 years with numerous competition wins under his belt.

He has been involved in the county board under taking numerous roles, including club delegate, fixtures committee member and delegate to Leinster council for almost two decades.

Murtagh has also held administration roles with the club serving as vice Chairperson and then Chairperson, a role he held when the club won the Leinster Junior club title.

He wins the Lulu Carroll award, named after the late Laois footballer who passed away in 2007. Lulu was a prominent figure in ladies football at club and county levels.

LGFA President Mícheál Naughton commented: “We are delighted once again to honour our annual Volunteer of the Year award winners.

“Volunteers, and the sterling and unselfish work that they undertake, are the lifeblood of our Association and I salute all of our winners.

“We received another outstanding volume of entries and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody who took the time to submit nominations.

“We are now very much looking forward to our awards ceremony, to be held at Croke Park on Friday February 10.

“This night will rightly acknowledge the efforts of our winners."

Award winners:

• Overall Volunteer of the Year (Lulu Carroll award) – Domo Murtagh (Navan O’Mahonys, Meath)

• Volunteer Hall of Fame – Mary Power O’Shea (Mullinahone, Tipperary)

• International Volunteer of the Year – Colin Dixon (Na Fianna, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam)

• County/Provincial Committee Officer of the Year – Monica Callinan (Clare LGFA)

• Club Committee Officer of the Year – Aislinn Nugent Reid (Valleymount, Wicklow)

• Coach of the Year – Noel Treacy (RIP) (Kildress, Tyrone)

• School Coach of the Year – joint award for Emma Galligan and Laura Brogan (Mount Saint Michael Secondary School, Claremorris, Mayo)

• Local Journalist of the Year – Tara Byrne (KFM, Kildare)

• PRO of the Year – Seamus McGuire (Longford)

• Young Volunteer of the Year – Erika Long (Milltown, Kildare)