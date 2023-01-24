Connacht GAA need to consider seeding draw, says Leitrim secretary

Leitrim secretary Declan Bohan believes Connacht GAA will have to seriously consider seeding their senior football championship in the years ahead.

With one of three Division 4 teams or New York set to reach a provincial final and therefore earn a Sam Maguire Cup spot and three Division 1 counties on the other side of the draw, Bohan feels the 2023 competition is lopsided.

That view would differ from provincial secretary John Prenty who condemned the media reaction to the Connacht SFC draw as “disgusting” and the perception of Leitrim, London, New York and Sligo as “lesser beings”.

However, Bohan is very much of the mind that the Tailteann Cup is the natural home for Leitrim at present.

“I touched on this in my annual report and this is a personal view but it’s ironic that the one senior championship competition we have a realistic chance of winning, the Tailteann Cup, we could play ourselves out of it if we win through to a Connacht final,” said Bohan. “Maybe Andy Moran (Leitrim manager) won’t forgive me for saying that but the Tailteann Cup gives counties like ours hope.

“At the moment, we’re in a Connacht championship with three teams (Galway, Mayo and Roscommon) who are currently rated in the top 16. We’re in the bottom 16, actually the bottom eight at the moment (Division 4).

“If we were to set up an internal competition in Leitrim, we wouldn’t place a junior club team in with a senior one. I know it’s difficult with the five-year cycles of each county here playing in London and New York but seeding should come into it.”

Bohan admits the €803,729 Leitrim spent on preparing teams in 2022 is unlikely to be repeated.

“It’s not sustainable. Maybe it is for larger units where they seem to have a natural access to greater sources of fundraising and sponsorship but we’re not in that scene at all. The figures are quite startling, those that we spend and when compared to others.

“We appear to have moved up the rungs of the ladder in what we are spending on teams but to be brutally honest spending €800,000-odd a year on teams down to development squads in not sustainable for a county like Leitrim.”

In August, Bohan confirmed Leitrim were requesting additional financial support for forthcoming games in the US and UK. Leitrim remain in talks about that funding request with the Connacht Council for the April trip to New York and Croke Park for the other fixtures.

“We are in negotiations around the cost of the trip. We also have two Allianz League games in London and a Lory Meagher Cup game across the Irish Sea in April. They are putting a lot of pressure on our finances.”