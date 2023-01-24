Pat Ryan and Liam Cahill in favour of pre-season comps

Cork’s Pat Ryan and his Tipperary counterpart Liam Cahill have said pre-season competitions are extremely helpful to new managers such as themselves so as to get players to adapt to their ways of thinking.

A Croke Park taskforce, back in 2020, proposed the abolition of pre-season competitions, but they were subsequently spared the axe last year.

Just last week, Gaelic Players Association chief Tom Parsons called for pre-season competitions to be scrapped. The GPA boss said they don’t work from a player welfare perspective, particularly within the split season calendar.

But Ryan and Cahill have both lent their support to the under-fire January competitions.

“It's fantastic for us,” said Ryan, when asked about the Munster SHL following Cork’s final win over Tipperary on Sunday.

“I don't see why they can't happen maybe towards the end of December, that you could maybe get started there after Christmas and you could spread out the games a small bit more to give more time with the Fitzgibbon and stuff like that.

“But if it's on again next year, we'll go into it again. It has served us well as we got games into our fellas. That game today was way better than any challenge game that you could have. So, we're delighted with it.”

Cahill was similarly enthusiastic about the role these competitions serve.

“I probably am a fan because of the situation you’re in when you come into a new role. You need matches to get fellas up to the groove and get them into my way and the coaches’ ways of thinking.

“To get opportunities like that, and trying to build it in with the Fitzgibbon Cup and everything that’s coming at us, it’s not easy. So it’s nice to have these competitions to give you that chance.

“I have no real stat on how many players we’ve used throughout this Co-Op Superstores League, but it’s been a big benefit to us. The three matches have been superb, and we can look forward now to the league in two weeks’ time.”

Cahill is confident of having Eoghan and Ciaran Connolly back from injury before their League opener against Laois on February 4.