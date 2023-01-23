Tony Leen: After 15 years in Croke Park’s midfield cauldron, this was one of David Moran’s easiest calls

FIRST off, let’s make one thing clear. Retiring is absolutely the right decision for David Moran, if not for Kerry.

That ageing body – his own words – will be 35 this summer, his wife Sinead is due to give birth to their second child in a matter of weeks, and on top of an All-Ireland final win with Kerry and a Munster Club title with Strand Road, he has just come off the back of three man of the match performances on the bounce.

Knowing it’s time to get out doesn’t get any more transparent than that, and any slight sting that there’s another campaign in those aching knees, is just, as Marcellus Wallace would caution, “pride f*ucking with you.”

From the 2008 Sunday in Croke Park, when, as a teenager, he arrested Cork’s mountainous comeback in an All-Ireland semi-final replay, to the same piece of real estate a fortnight ago as he raged against Kilmacud control in the All-Ireland club semi-final, Moran has worn his officer stripes with distinction. In any gathering of Kerry footballers over the past decade and a half, Moran’s voice and views held sway. That sort of currency is hard-earned in the Kingdom, all the more so given his lineage, but some people in the county are about to discover the true value of their Tralee totem.

Jack O’Connor knows it all too well. While the Kerry boss might have wished Moran well into retirement last July, the loss of his putative successor, Joe O’Connor, to a cruciate injury forced the manager’s sentiments into selfish retreat. Having Moran around for one more campaign, to smoothen the transition, so to speak, had plenty to recommend it.

Moran had recovered through 2022 springtime after a damaging Kerry county final loss to Kerins O’Rahilly’s great Tralee rivals Austin Stacks the previous winter. The serious damage to Moran’s adductor muscle was as damaging as the psychological pain, but O’Connor and Kerry were happy to give him the time he needed to anchor their Championship campaign last season. The All-Ireland champions will have no such succour in 2023 and with the giant fig leaf removed, suddenly the Kingdom’s midfield options look raw and threadbare.

In 2022, Moran vied with Jack Barry, Diarmuid O’Connor and Joe O’Connor for minutes, but with Diarmuid out for the foreseeable with an ankle injury, only his Na Gaeil colleague Barry remains available for selection.

Kerry have drafted in a plethora of hopefuls in the hope that one or two will raise a hand, or that Stefan Okunbor will develop without any further injury setbacks. Dingle’s Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan has been around the block a few times, and Rathmore’s Mark Ryan has a bit about him, but all pretenders are hopelessly outmatched in comparison to David Moran. Of course, Kerry could revert to Adrian Spillane alongside Barry but all concerned are aware of the Moran-shaped hole his retirement has left.

That he is a well-reared gentleman goes without repeating. How could he be any different? But when Moran had his dander up, he was as mean and motivated an operator as anything on the block. He had a serious boot on him – once or twice employed excessively – but any self-respecting midfielder from Kerry would be happy to be guilty as charged. His remarkable longevity is underscored by the fact that his peak years were circa 2014-2015, a full eight seasons since.

Since Kerry annexed their 38th All-Ireland in July it was widely anticipated – hoped, even – that Moran would choose to retire on a high, and his subsequent performances in club championship were those of a man determined to sign off with an exclamation mark. He was outstanding in the Kerry club decider against Adrian Spillane and Templenoe, imperious in Mallow as Strand Road edged a Munster club final win over Newcastle West, but the return to Croke Park stirred something greater still. Wherever Conor Ferris put Kilmacud kick-outs, Moran appeared to be underneath and unchallenged. He knew too that, short a late fightback, this was his final Broadway scene.

In an era where there are starters and finishers, Kerry could still make productive use of Moran’s shovel hands and steady head in the final quarter of games this season. In Jack O’Connor’s hoped-for bullpen, he remains the archetypal midfield closer. Over the last few seasons, his leadership examples and values have been priceless around a dressing room still a little shy on figureheads and experienced midfielders. “He was like a father figure”, to callow Kingdom cubs, O’Connor says, and it was interesting to see the Dromid man namecheck Tadhg Morley in the wake of their All-Ireland success as management contemplated life without Moran.

In a career not without serious setbacks, a cruciate injury in 2011 may arguably have been decisive in Kerry falling short at the death to Kevin McManamon and Dublin, but he returned to pilot Kerry to a 37th All-Ireland in 2014, when he rhapsodised in blue in an unforgettable semi-final replay win over Mayo in Limerick. “That was so sweet,” he confided that evening.

Moran, an accountant, has done the math. He knew, like Marcellus in Pulp Fiction, that sport is filled to the brim with unrealistic motherf*ckers who thought their ass would age like wine. “If you mean it turns to vinegar, it does. If you mean it gets better with age, it doesn’t.”

For David Moran, the sign-off is truer still: “I think you gonna find—when all this sh*t is over and done - I think you’re gonna find yourself one smilin’ motherf*cker.”