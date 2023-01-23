All about atonement for brilliant Ballyhale

All-Ireland Club SHC Final: Ballyhale Shamrock 1-22 Dunloy 1-15

Almost everything about Ballyhale’s season was shaped by the defeat to Ballygunner last year.

A sober crowd, they weren’t going to rant on about destiny or burning desires or anything like that. Perhaps their approach was best summed up by manager Pat Hoban afterwards when he was asked to expound upon their semi-final win and dethroning of the Waterford men.

“Joey Holden quotes his father who passed away last year and says 'until there's a cup on the table, it's just another step on the road,’” said Hoban.

“Beating Ballygunner was great and you saw what it meant to the lads. They had a good break over Christmas and we could bring them back down before getting them back on the road again.”

It’s difficult to say where this one ranks among the nine All-Ireland titles they won. Perhaps flattered by the margin at the end, they were still in control of the contest after Dunloy’s early goal through Ronan Molloy.

Some All-Irelands are won in style, and while the Kilkenny and Leinster champions had moments, this was a game won by scrappy means when required, perhaps forced by a pitch that felt like they were playing on a gravel surface.

“There are over 170 senior clubs in the country and I'm sure every one sets out to win their county, their province and the dream is to get to an All-Ireland final," said Hoban.

“You have to get to the next game but the ambition was to get back this year and put right last year when they let it slip. Fair play to Ballygunner, they won it, but it was a game the lads felt they should have closed out.”

The writing was on the wall in the first half when all the factors were totted up. Ballyhale had 19 scoring chances alone. They found Dunloy captain Ryan Elliott in inspired form in goal, denying Eoin Cody twice in one on one situations and also blocking Niall Shortall’s route to goal.

The third minute featured a Dunloy goal, Conal Cunning offloading to Ronan Molloy who despite being completely outnumbered, still wriggled into enough space to send a shot whistling past Shamrocks goalkeeper Dean Mason.

It took another 10 minutes for their next score, an inspirational one from Paul Shiels. In the meantime the Kilkenny kingpins had two from TJ Reid, one a special from play from the Hogan Stand, a Joey Cuddihy minor and Colin Fennelly.

As a result of Dunloy moving the chess pieces around the board, it left Evan Shefflin free and his deliveries routinely had the Dunloy rearguard beleaguered. While Dunloy drew level, 1-4 apiece, through a Nicky McKeague point on the quarter-hour mark, there was too much space afforded to Ballyhale, typified by a quick free from TJ Reid to Shefflin who was able to grab a point in plenty of space.

They went in at the break 1-9 to 1-7 ahead of the Ulster champions.

Dunloy switched to a short puckout strategy in the second half but still got little return from their policy of raining in high ball. They brought themselves to within a point with ten minutes on the clock.

It was at that point that experience kicked in. For Dunloy, the semi-final win over St Thomas’ was the first time they had played for their club at headquarters. But when in a good position, Nigel and Seaan Elliott, along with Decky Smyth, launched balls from deep into a deep sea of nothingness.

Conal Cunning was being asked to do too much, with little backup.

There was a glimpse when a point down on 44 minutes. Keelan Molloy had the chance to make a dash for goal and headed that direction. Eventually he was stopped by a Paddy Mullen foul but inside with a road unimpeded by traffic was Eoin McFerran. If Molloy had been able to slip that ball to him there was still no guarantees. But still.

For their part, Ballyhale were finding the gaps. A trio of points in two minutes from Eoin Cody, Paddy Mullen and Killian Corcoran left them in significant comfort for the final dash.

When the gap opened, the scores became ever more spectacular. Eoin Cody landed one from the sideline. Paddy Mullen struck over beautifully from 70 metres. Corner back Killian Corcoran let fly from 65 metres. Colin Fennelly collected his second point.

At the end of that blitz, they were five points clear with three minutes to go. They had their comfort built-in.

There would be no Harry Ruddle story this time.

Scorers for Ballyhale: E Cody (1-5), TJ Reid (0-7, 4 ‘65s’, 2f), C Fennelly (0-2), K Corcoran, D Corcoran, R Corcoran, P Mullen, E Kenneally, J Cuddihy, B Cody (0-1 each)

Scorers for Dunloy: C Cunning (0-7 f), R Molloy (1-1), P Shiels (0-2), O Quinn, E Smyth, N McKeague, K Molloy, S Elliott (0-1 each)

BALLYHALE: D Mason; K Corcoran, J Holden, B Butler; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; R Corcoran, P Mullen; N Shortall, TJ Reid, E Cody; E Kenneally, C Fennelly, J Cuddihy

Subs: B Cody for Shortall (51m), D Mullen for K Corcoran (59m)

DUNLOY: R Elliott; P Duffin, R McGarry, O Quinn; C Kinsella, Kevin Molloy, E Smyth; P Shiels, E McFerran; R Molloy, N McKeague, N Elliott; Keelan Molloy, C Cunning, S Elliott

Subs: D Smyth for McKeague (45m), C McMahon for N Elliott (54m)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)