Longford building in ‘small pieces’

O’Byrne Cup Final

LONGFORD 3-13

LOUTH 0-12

As one of the form teams in the country through the month of January, Longford manager Paddy Christie is hopeful that his decision to let the county’s first string footballers have a crack at the O’Byrne Cup will be vindicated when they travel to Enniskillen for the first round of the Allianz League next weekend.

“For the Dublins and the Kerrys of the world, the O’Byrne Cups and McGrath Cups are not a big deal at all. We are trying to build in very small pieces and that’s the starting point for us” he said, after his side’s 3-13 to 0-12 victory over Louth.

“We are well aware that teams we are playing are putting out some of their fringe players or subs but that’s fine. We felt that we would go out and have a go at this”.

Louth manager Mickey Harte shared the same sentiment, and while 10 of the team that started this game were making their first start of the year, some of his “new” faces included key men such as Ryan Burns, Bevan Duffy and star attacker Sam Mulroy.

Mulroy and Burns were on the mark in the opening minutes as Louth started well despite playing into the light breeze, before being rocked back when a slip by Craig Lennon allowed Mickey Quinn to steal possession and set up Dessie Reynolds for the first of his three goals.

“I think that in the first 20, 25 minutes we were the better team, and unfortunately we probably didn’t take care of the scoreboard at that time” said Mickey Harte.

“Craig Lennon took on a man, which on a dry sod, he’d have been five metres away from him, but because he went to ground, the ball was turned over. So that was a bad four-point swing, in a game where we were in control”.

Louth rebounded well to lead by 0-6 to 1-2, but Longford dominated the 20 minute spell either side of half-time, outscoring the visitors by 1-9 to 0-3 during that period.

David McGivney, Reynolds and the two midfielders were all on the mark, with Reynolds’ second goal coming from another slip up in the Louth back line.

Louth’s weakness under the high ball was exploited again when Reynolds fielded a high delivery from Hagan to complete his hat-trick just short of the hour mark, and there was still time for Louth’s misery to be completed when Mulroy skied an injury-time penalty high and wide.

“They had the momentum with them, and they had more of their first team players on than we had, so we had an uphill battle” said Harte. “They got in the ascendancy, we found it hard to claw that back”.

The win crowned a very happy weekend for Paddy Christie, who on Thursday evening, oversaw a 3-14 to 0-5 win for DCU over Queen’s University in the Sigerson Cup, with two Longford players playing key roles.

“Keelin (McGann) was Man of the Match and PJ (Masterson) had a very good game. It is a good sign to see those two fellas representing Longford, with Jack Duggan on the Sigerson panel as well”.

However there is no guarantee that these players will find a way back onto the Longford team any time soon, should this run of form continue.

“We started off with challenge matches and internal games so some fellas showed up really well and so they started in the first round against Laois. They played well against Laois and then did the same against Carlow, and again against Meath. It’s very hard to take lads out that are doing well” said Christie.

“These days are few and far between, and we have to respect the guys that have played well to make them happen. I’m aware it’s not the All-Ireland, or the Tailteann Cup, or the National League title, but it’s a big deal for people around here”.

Scorers for Longford: D Reynolds 3-3, D McGivney 0-4 (0-2f), D Gallagher 0-3 (0-2 45s), F Sheridan 0-1, D Mimnagh 0-1, M Quinn 0-1.

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy 0-6 (0-3f, 0-1 45), Jay Hughes 0-2, Ryan Burns 0-1, Tom Gray 0-1, Oisín McGuinness 0-1, Conall McCaul 0-1.

Longford: P Collum; B O’Farrell, A Farrell, R Moffett; P Lynn, G Rogers, I O’Sullivan; F Sheridan, D Gallagher; D Farrell, J Hagan, M Quinn; D Reynolds, D Mimnagh, D McGivney.

Subs: A Farrell for D Farrell (56), R Smyth for Quinn (61), J McGivney for Mimnagh (64), J Macken for Reynolds (66), P Foy for O’Sullivan (68), B Masterson for Lynn (68), R Harkin for Rogers (68), T McNevin for Gallagher (70), C Keenan for Hagan (70), J Matthews for D McGivney (70).

Louth: M McEneaney; A Connor, B Duffy, P McKenny; O McGuinness, L Jackson, C Lennon; T Durnin, C McCaul; S Matthews, C Keenan, R Burns; J Hughes, S Mulroy, T Gray.

Subs: N Sharkey for Lennon (41), G Browne for McKenny (54), J Murphy for Matthews (64), C Clarke for Connor (66), E Maher for McCaul (68).

Referee: K O’Brien (Westmeath).