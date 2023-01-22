O'Rourke casts doubt on potential appeal despite Kilmacud having extra player on pitch

Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke has cast doubt about the club contesting the result of their All-Ireland final defeat based on Kilmacud Crokes having more than 15 players on the field for a period of additional time.

The error was eventually identified and Dara Mullin exited the field having been benched for Conor Casey but not before Crokes were able to weather a Glen attack from a short 45. Paul Mannion was also going off the pitch when the 45 was being taken having been replaced by Tom Fox.

Rule 6.44 (b) (i) of the GAA’s Official Guide Part I states that a proven objection for a team exceeding the number of players permitted as per Rule 2.1 (15 player) can result in either the award of the game to the opposing team, or replay, or fine, depending on the circumstances. The Central Competition Controls Committee also have the same penalty options on an inquiry.

Glen are to seek clarification from the GAA on the rule.

However, O’Rourke doesn’t appear inclined to take the matter further.

“We can do nothing about that but it obviously does make a difference the more men they have in there. The harder it is for us to get a score out of it and I think we did ask the fourth official to get the free retaken but it didn’t happen.

“I can’t speak for the club or anything else but I don’t think that’s how the club operates. We had our chances, we gave it our best shot. Look it, that shouldn’t happen. I can’t speak for the club but I just think we’ll accept we got beat on the day.”

For the record, Kilmacud Crokes had 17 players on the pitch at the end, not 16.

63 min:

➡️10 Fox on. 20 Mannion off.

➡️ 19 Casey on. 14 Mullin supposed to go off.

Mannion had not left the field when Tallon kicked the 45 (ref's arm still in the air)

Mullin was on the line pic.twitter.com/g0MFpcaXA4 — Maurice Brosnan (@m_brosnan) January 22, 2023

Crokes’ manager Robbie Brennan gave his recollection of the incident.

“I think Dara Mullin was coming off, at 14. I think he was just taking his time, to be honest with you. Probably that oul cynical word of killing the clock, so he was always coming. There was just John (Gilmartin) the linesman (fourth official) said, ‘He’s not off yet, so wait, wait, wait’. That’s all we are kind of aware of on it at the minute.”

While accepting the defeat, O’Rourke criticised the state of the Croke Park field.

“Obviously, I’m not making excuses or anything like that but the pitch probably isn’t in as good a shape as it has been a lot of times in the past. Croke Park pride themselves on the pitch, the surface of the pitch and it’s definitely not what you would like for an All-Ireland final. But the same time, it was okay.”

Having had a personal day to forget against Kilcoo in last year’s final, for Crokes’ goalkeeper Conor Ferris to deny Conor Glass what could have been a winning goal felt like redemption for him.

“Last year was one of the toughest days I’ve had ever. I think it was a couple of months later, ‘Where is my silver medal, I want to keep that and put it on the mantelpiece, so I see it every day and have the motivation to come back and go one further than last year.’

“If you were talking to anyone, they’ll say the last five minutes of last year was in our minds coming up to the end. Two points up, it’s a dangerous lead. I’m still coming back down to earth. I’m over the moon. It’s a very hard thing to come back and win one.”

The perfect way to win, then? “We could have won by six or seven and saved Robbie’s heart and my mother’s heart!” laughed Ferris. “Yeah, from a personal point of view, I came off very hurt last year. It’s just great to do it. It’s almost like a redemption.”