WEXFORD 1-25

KILKENNY 2-18

WEXFORD stole it in the end as a Richie Lawlor goal deep into additional time shocked Kilkenny who after a torrid second half looked on their way to sharing the points in this hugely entertaining Walsh Cup third Round senior hurling game at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday evening.

It was a special occasion for Wexford who earlier had switched on their splendid floodlights, aided by a fireworks display, but it was an experimental Kilkenny side who brought most of the fireworks to this game.

Wexford may have got their reward for a fighting finish. The sides were deadlocked 0-24 to 2-18, as the game moved into additional, but then it was the tale of two attacks.

Two minutes into the four of added time, Damian Reck floated a long free into the goalmouth where Richie Lawlor was alert taking a pass from Charlie McGuckin over the defence, finishing low to the net. Not content with that piece of action Wexford launched one final attack leaving Conor Hearne to point, giving the homeside a four point victory margin, leaving Kilkenny shattered with the final result.

However, it's not yet known who will qualify for next Saturday's final. Offaly's win over Laois yesterday sends Wexford into the final on their head to head record over Kilkenny.

Wexford had to do it the hard way on Saturday but manager Darragh Egan there was sheer relief on the final whistle as he faced up to the possibility of elimination from the Walsh Cup for a draw would have been sufficient to put Kilkenny into a final meeting with Galway.

'It's unbelievable,' he said. 'We did some great stuff but coughed up some horrendous scores.

'I am very pleased with the way we finished. We put in a performance. Anytime you confine the opposition to 20 scores leaves you in with a chance of winning. It was January hurling, but both sides went at it hammer and tongs, it was exciting, and the players deserve great credit."

Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng cut an optimistic figure in the wake of the defeat. Having fielded an experimental side he was delighted with how his young player put an experienced Wexford side to the sword.

'It was a positive display and everybody gave it everything. The attitude from everybody was positive and we were unlucky not to have come out with a result. We put more players in the firing line, got additional subs on, so it was a great experience for those players. Hopefully we can keep improving on this, particularly with more players back,' he said.

Wexford: J Lawlor; S Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; S Donohoe, D Reck, I Carty (0-1); D O'Keeffe (0-3), R Lawlor (1-1); C Hearne (0-4), M Dwyer (0-1), C McGuckin (0-1);O Pepper (0-2), C McDonald (0-4), L Chin (0-3, 0-2 frees, 0-1, '85). Subs: R Banville (0-3 frees) for Chin (ht); C Foley for Donohoe (44); K Foley for Dwyer (47), Corey Byrne Dunbar (0-1) for Pepper (47); C Clancy (0-1) for O'Keeffe (54), D Clarke for Carty (68), K Scallan for D Reck (72).

Kilkenny: A Tallis; M Butler, E Cody, N Rowe; D Blanchfield, P Moylan, P Walsh; P Degan (0-1), S Murphy (0-1); T Phelan (1-4), CKenny (0-2), P Cody (0-1); G Dunne, J Donnbelly (0-2), N Brassil (0-5 frees). Subs: C Buckley for Blanchfield (40), K Doyle for Murphy (42), S Walsh (0-1 free) for Dunne (47), N Brennan for Kenny (49), D Dunne for Moylan (54), I Byrne (0-1) for Phelan (58), B Sheehan (1-0) for Brassil (60).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).