Ballyhale boss Pat Hoban hails 'incredible win'

“It's an incredible win,” said Ballyhale manager Pat Hoban of another All-Ireland win for him also, having brought Kilkenny minor and Intermediate teams to their own kind of glory.

“It's very easy to talk about getting back - how many teams have said that? But for these guys to actually do it shows their character and ability,” he added.

The pitch, the performance, everything felt just a little off and disjointed. Perhaps Dunloy played their part in that, Hoban conceded.

“It was hard for us to get a rhythm. We stuttered along at times and wouldn't be happy with the way we played ourselves the use of the ball,” he stated.

“Dunloy were well set-up as we knew they were, but we seemed to keep finding their spare men even though we were aware of it. That's credit to Dunloy as they have pace up front that can cause us problems, but coming down the home straight it was scary and I think the scoreboard flattered Ballyhale a lot.”

In getting his players ready for a long season, they held off as long as they could.

“A good number of these guys were involved with Kilkenny, so when we took over, it was probably April and for a few months we were training with relatively small numbers,” he revealed.

“You take ten lads with Kilkenny and that's a lot away, but when the Kilkenny Championship starts up, if there's ever a team that can move between the gears from league to Championship, it’s these guys.

“They've been on the road so long it's hard to keep that level of intensity up full-time, but they have a switch and when they get focussed, they are an incredible group of players and know how to win matches.”

There was no self-pity from Dunloy manager, Gregory O’Kane.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my players coming here today and what they gave us. They’re an absolute credit to themselves and their families and the Dunloy as a club,” he began.

“A team like that is always learning. Ryan McGarry at full-back, 22-years-of-age, outstanding on Colin Fennelly. The spine of the team is so young. In terms of experience of those games like that, sure it can only stand to them as a team.

“Every year is different. We’ll assess everything. The boys have put in a huge effort and they’ll be sore, but we’ll go away. Hurling’s our life, it won’t change a thing. We’ll still be playing hurling come the first league game because that’s what we do.”