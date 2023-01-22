Growing evidence of a Tipperary hurling surge

OPENING evidence was provided at Kilmallock on Saturday lunchtime. Closing arguments were made down the road in Mallow a couple of hours later.

The verdict, which took no time at all to arrive at, was that Tipperary have a properly talented crop of hurlers coming through.

What Saturday also reaffirmed as indisputable is the relationship between inter-county minor and the Harty Cup. Success in one gives rise to success in the other.

Prior to last July, Tipperary hadn’t won or even contested an All-Ireland minor final since 2016. Prior to last weekend, a Tipperary school hadn’t won or contested the Harty Cup final since the spring of 2017.

So, in the same way that the Harty Cup travelled to Tipperary five months after the 2016 minor final win, the Munster schools silverware will again return to the Premier County a couple of months on from their latest minor triumph.

That history will be made in the process - it will be the first all-Tipperary Harty decider - only amplifies the excitement in the Premier County surrounding this emerging crop.

“It is brilliant for the county,” said Thurles CBS manager Eamonn Buckley of two Premier schools reaching the last day of Harty action.

“Last year's minor All-Ireland gave everybody a lift. Obviously, the more success the schools and underage teams have, hopefully it will transfer up to senior. The final will be a great occasion for Tipp and for both schools.”

Where Cashel’s semi-final required the spilling of sweat, Thurles’ was a stroll. At this very juncture 12 months ago, Thurles were hammered 15 points by Ardscoil Rís. On Saturday, the survivors from that game - Joe Egan, Joe Maher, Daniel Rossiter, Jimmy Lahart, Bill Flanagan, and Aidan Stakelum - were part of a 16-point semi-final win.

“Obviously Ardscoil were a top team and won the All-Ireland after, but we felt we didn't perform last year,” Buckley continued.

“That is what we have been saying to the boys; get a performance and the result follows. They gave that performance and the result followed.”

The first quarter was frenetic and high quality fare. In an incredible 94-second period around the eighth minute, this Harty semi witnessed three goals. First up was Jimmy Lahart. The Thurles full-forward made no mistake after a Joe Maher delivery evaded a thicket of bodies and hurls to find its way to the blue shirt inside the cover. The game’s opening green flag pushed Thurles 1-3 to 0-3 in front. Fifty-five seconds later, it was level. Jack Leahy beat opposing goalkeeper Eoin Horgan in the race to possession.

Less than 40 seconds further on, another goal. Lahart again. On 15 minutes, the scoreline read 2-5 to 1-6. There was no indication of the Thurles onslaught that was to follow.

Robbie Stapleton, Robbie Ryan (0-2, one free), and Joe Egan reeled off four in a row to send Thurles back to the dressing room six in front. And only more one-sided it got after the restart. A Robbie Ryan goal 80 seconds in lit the touchpaper on a second half Thurles owned 1-11 to 1-1.

“I wish I could say it was some move we made or something, but the boys just grew into the game and seemed to get a foothold,” Buckley said of their second-quarter takeover.

“It has been eight years since we have been in the final, so delighted for all the work that has gone on in the school to get back into one.”

Scorers for Thurles CBS: J Lahart (2-2), R Ryan (1-5, 0-3 frees); J Maher, R Stapleton (0-4 each); T Maher (0-1 free), J Egan, A Stakelum, J Doyle, D Kelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Midleton CBS: J Leahy (1-2); C Leahy (1-0); D McCarthy, S Irwin (0-2 each); J O’Brien (0-1).

THURLES CBS: E Horgan (Knockavilla Kickhams); L Doyle (Holycross Ballycahill), E Morris (Holycross Ballycahill), P O’Dwyer (Killenaule); E O’Connell (Loughmore Castleiney), J Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill), S Walsh (Moycarkey Borris); J Egan (Moycarkey Borris), T Maher (Thurles Sarsfields); J Maher (Moycarkey Borris), D Rossiter (Durlas Óg), A Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields); R Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill), J Lahart (Holycross Ballycahill), R Stapleton (Thurles Sarsfields).

Subs: B Flanagan (Moycarkey Borris) for Stakelum (45); D Kelly (Éire Óg Annacarty) for Rossiter (50); J Doyle (Holycross Ballycahill) for J Maher (52); K Purcell (Durlas Óg) for T Maher, D Fitzpatrick (Drom-Inch) for Stapleton (both 56).

MIDLETON CBS: P O’Sullivan (Fr O'Neill's); D Leahy (Castlemartyr), A Moloney (Midleton), S O’Callaghan (Aghada); C O’Callaghan (Dungourney), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill), T Wilk (Cobh); D McCarthy (Killeagh), T Roche (Midleton); S Irwin (Erin's Own), B Walsh (Killeagh), T O’Regan (Cloyne); P Walsh (Carrigtwohill), J Leahy (Dungourney), J O'Brien (Cloyne).

Subs: C Leahy (Killeagh) for P Walsh, C Cronin (Midleton) for O’Callaghan (both HT); C O’Leary (Fr O’Neill’s) for Irwin (35); M Wall (Fr O’Neill’s) for O’Brien (42); D Scanlon (Midleton) for McCarthy (58).