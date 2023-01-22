Jacqui Hurley revealed as new presenter of The Sunday Game 

Damian Lawlor will host the new Saturday highlights show.
HOT SEAT: RTÉ Sport have today announced Jacqui Hurley will be taking the helm at The Sunday Game for the upcoming GAA Championship season. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sun, 22 Jan, 2023 - 12:05
Adrian Russell

Jacqui Hurley has been named as the new presenter of The Sunday Game. 

The Cork native will replace Des Cahill on the flagship GAA highlights show, Montrose chiefs confirmed on Sunday.

Damian Lawlor will front the new Saturday evening highlights show while Joanne Cantwell will continue in her role as presenter on the live GAA match broadcasts. 

"Working on The Sunday Game was a childhood dream of mine," Hurley says. "It’s an absolute privilege to take on such an iconic role and follow in the footsteps of some incredible broadcasters. I look forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get started."

The station has also added new pundits to its stable in the wake of its expanded media rights deal. 

Galway great Joe Canning, former Sky Sports analyst Peter Canavan, Dublin's Paul Flynn, and the recently retired Lee Keegan join the station. 

Kerry icon Tomás Ó'Sé returns while Clare's David Tubridy and Tyrone's Enda McGinley will make up the new-look cast.

"This season marks a reigniting of The Sunday Game," says Declan McBennett, RTÉ Group Head of Sport, "with fresh off the pitch panellists alongside seasoned experts, in moves that are consistent with the evolution of The Sunday Game throughout the years. 

"New presenters Jacqui, Damian and the new panellists are hugely experienced and perfectly placed to bring all of the excitement and analysis of the GAA Championship to our audience later this year."

