Forward-thinking Derry blitz Tyrone to claim McKenna Cup title

Derry 3-11

Tyrone 1-5

Derry blasted three second-half goals past Tyrone to win their first Dr McKenna Cup title since 2011 with a dominant display at the Athletic Grounds.

Renowned for their defensive steel and organisation, the Oak Leafers showed a creative, positive side to their approach with highly effective attacking bursts that their opponents were unable to contain.

It’s a welcome boost for Rory Gallagher and his men ahead of their NFL Division Two opener away to Louth next weekend, but for a sluggish Red Hand side, several issues need to be addressed for their Division One trip to Roscommon.

Shane McGuigan, Oisní McWilliams and Niall O’Donnell all hit the net to lead the Ulster champions to a convincing victory, with Paul Cassidy and Brendan Rogers powering their challenge as a dynamic midfield force.

Derry defended in numbers throughout the opening 15 minutes, stifling a frustrated Tyrone side with 15 men deep inside their own half, but still managed to open the scoring through Niall Toner.

Tyrone ran into lines of defenders, and had to show patience to find openings, one of which saw Liam Nugent fire over what proved to be their only score of the first half.

But Derry, playing with the gusting wind in their backs, were a transformed side once they got their match-ups sorted and found space on the flanks to push men forward at pace.

Lachlann Murray regained the lead with an eye-catching effort, and converted frees from Niall Toner and Shane McGuigan had them ahead by 0-4 to 0-1 by the 20th minute.

And they crafted a goal chance as Brendan Rogers charged through the middle to collect a Toner lay-off and send McGuigan in, but Benny Gallen responded with a terrific save.

Moments later, the Tyrone defence was opened up again, and Gallen had to come to the rescue for a second time, saving brilliantly from Murray, who was sent clear by Padraig Cassidy, and Paul Cassidy, following up on the rebound, toe-poked his effort wide.

The goalkeeper was injured in that incident had had to go off, to be replaced by the experienced Niall Morgan in the 27th minute.

It was a refreshingly positive 20 minutes of attacking football from Derry that saw them push on with further scores from Murray and Oisin McWilliams, to lead by 0-7 to 0-1 at the interval.

The Red Hand attack was boosted with the addition of Conor Meyler and Cathal McShane, with the later wasting no time in getting on the score-sheet.

And in the 44th minute, Michael McKernan dispossessed Benny Heron to send Darren McCurry in for a delightful finish to the bottom corner of Odhran Lynch’s net.

Sub goalkeeper Morgan levelled from a ’45, but conceded a penalty as he hauled down full-back turned marauding midfielder Brendan Rogers, which McGuigan netted in the 55th minute for a four points lead.

And the Oak Leafers grabbed a second goal three minutes later, Conor McCluskey crossing for the diving Oisin McWilliams to punch home.

As substitute Niall O’Donnell opened up a seven points gap, Tyrone lost centre back Michael McKernan to a black card, and the rout was complete as O’Donnell rolled home goal number three five minutes from the end as their opponents were caught short-handed at the back.

Derry scorers: S McGuigan 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), O McWilliams, N O’Donnell 1-1 each, N Toner 0-3 (2f), L Murray 0-2, P McGrogan, Paul Cassidy 0-1 each.

Tyrone scorers: D McCurry 1-1, L Nugent, N Devlin, N Morgan (’45), C McShane 0-1 each.

Derry: O Lynch; P McGrogan, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, Paudie Cassidy; Paul Cassidy, B Rogers; B McCarron, N Toner, O McWilliams; B Heron, S McGuigan, L Murray.

Subs: N O’Donnell for Murray (h-t), P McNeill for McWilliams (62), M Doherty for McCarron (67), A Tohill for Heron (71), K Johnson for McGuigan (71)

Tyrone: B Gallen; N McCarron, C Munroe, P Hampsey; P Og McCartan, M McKernan, N Devlin; B Kennedy, R Donnelly; D Mulgrew, C Kilpatrick, K McGeary, D McCurry, M Donnelly, L Nugent.

Subs: N Morgan for Gallen (27), P Harte for R Donnelly (29), C McShane (0-01) for M Donnelly (h-t), C Meyler for McCartan (h-t), E McNabb for Nugent (50), F Burns for McGeary (62), N Sludden for McCurry (62)

Referee: C Dourneen (Cavan).