Mickey Harte: 'They should just attend to their own business and leave everybody else to tend to theirs as well'

Louth may have lost the O’Byrne Cup final on Saturday afternoon in Longford after shipping three goals to hat-trick hero Dessie Reynolds, but Mickey Harte was determined that his team’s reputation would be properly defended when he came out after the game to correct the record with regard to the idea that Louth only conceded a walkover to Wexford in the final round of group games once they knew their place in the final was secured.

“We didn’t withdraw from the game. That’s the problem, there’s a narrative out there that’s been put into the public domain by someone who isn’t from Louth, and wasn’t involved with Louth and doesn’t know anything about them” he said after yesterday’s final.

“The fact of the matter is Louth county board, under our instructions, said we could not make it to Wexford on Wednesday night, between the distance and the time of the night that it was due to be played. Leinster Council were told that before a ball was kicked.

“Then, they gave us an alternative, which was to be January 2. So if you took the game on the second of January, another one on the fourth, another on the sixth, that would be three games in six days after playing no football at all. So we said that did not suit us and it wouldn’t work. So we made it totally clear before a ball was kicked (in the O’Byrne Cup) that this was our position” he continued.

“We didn’t do anything out of order, we did everything by the book, and if the Leinster Council wanted to sanction us for that decision, we’d have taken that”.

Harte went on to direct some of his criticism at Offaly, and their manager Liam Kearns, who spoke after his side’s win over Dublin about how the “integrity of the competition was shot” following Louth’s decision now to play their final group game.

“It’s a bit rich for somebody to be giving out about us not going to the bottom end of Wexford on a Wednesday night, when they felt hard done by, having to go from the midlands to Parnell Park, they were making the argument for us!” was Harte’s rebuke.

“Then as if they were overburdened themselves, they were in a group of three, and they only had to play two games, and we had to play two games as well. So I don’t know where they got the room to gripe. I think they should just attend to their own business and leave everybody else to tend to theirs as well.

“When you put something into the public domain, and nobody actively goes in to challenge, and to see is it the truth, then it becomes the truth. So that’s all I want to do now, to let people know exactly what happened, and how we did what we did, in the best interests of our players”.