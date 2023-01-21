Longford overpower Louth to claim O'Byrne Cup title

O’Byrne Cup Final

Longford 3-13

Louth 0-12

Longford will go into the Allianz Football League as one of the form sides in the country after they crushed Louth this afternoon with a wonderful display of attacking football, powered by the brilliance of David McGivney and Dessie Reynolds in the corner forward positions.

McGivney thrived under the high ball this afternoon, setting up and converting scoring chances with ease, but the real star of the show was Reynolds, who ended the game with a hat-trick. The first two goals were clinically despatched as Longford pounced on defensive errors in the Louth backline, but the third was a moment of sheer brilliance as he leapt to claim a high lateral ball from Joseph Hagan before stepping inside the defender and rifling the ball to the roof of the net.

However for every smile in the Longford dressing room after the game, there will be an equal measure of frustration amongst the Loth group.

The introduction of Sam Mulroy as a late replacement on the Louth side suggested that Mickey Harte was keen for his side to put their best foot forward, with Bevan Duffy and Ryan Burns among the senior players that were brought in to make the first start of the year.

They hit the ground running too, with Burns firing over an immaculate strike from the left wing and Mulroy following up with a long distance free, both struck into the light breeze.

The contest changed however when Craig Lennon lost his footing coming out of the Louth back line, and once Mickey Quinn pounced to snaffle up the loose ball, possession was worked into Reynolds for the first of his three goals.

Again Louth settled about their work and they briefly retook the lead at 0-6 to 1-2, with Sam Mulroy running riot up front, while Oisín McGuinness caught the eye with a spectacular strike for the lead score.

Longford’s control of the Louth kickout and their simple, direct kicking game was to really come to bear in the 20 minutes either side of the half however, as they outscored Louth by 2-9 to 0-3 in that period.

Darren Gallagher and Fergal Sheridan were imperious in the middle, Iarla O’Sullivan and Joseph Hagan got through a mountain of work on the wings and up front, David McGivney and Reynolds seemed to be able to win their own ball most of the time, regardless of whether it came in high or low. Their finishing was mixed – Longford also racked up nine wides – but with the chances flowing freely, it never looked like they would pay for their profligacy.

1-7 to 0-7 at the break, Louth made a solid start to the second half with points from Mulroy and Jay Hughes either side of a McGivney free, but that all changed when Daniel Mimnagh and McGivney scored in quick succession, and then yet another error in the Louth backline allowed O’Sullivan to play in Reynolds, and the Seán Connollys clubman duly placed a perfect low shot inside Martin McEneaney’s near post.

Louth tried to rally but they struggled to get separation up front, with Andrew Farrell and captain Barry O’Farrell producing several turnovers for Longford, and the contest was settled when Reynolds delivered the score of the game, bringing his tally to 3-3 just short of the hour mark.

A dismal afternoon for Louth was rounded off when they were awarded a late penalty that was sent high and wide by Mulroy, ensuring that they will feel that they have a lot of work to do ahead of a devilishly tough tie in Ennis next Sunday.

For Longford, who face a much shorter trip up the road to Enniskillen, spirits will be high as they celebrate their silverware, and the spectacular fashion in which it was secured.

Scorers for Longford: D Reynolds 3-3, D McGivney 0-4 (0-2f), D Gallagher 0-3 (0-2 45s), F Sheridan 0-1, D Mimnagh 0-1, M Quinn 0-1.

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy 0-6 (0-3f, 0-1 45), Jay Hughes 0-2, Ryan Burns 0-1, Tom Gray 0-1, Oisín McGuinness 0-1, Conall McCaul 0-1.

Longford: P Collum; B O’Farrell, A Farrell, R Moffett; P Lynn, G Rogers, I O’Sullivan; F Sheridan, D Gallagher; D Farrell, J Hagan, M Quinn; D Reynolds, D Mimnagh, D McGivney.

Subs: A Farrell for D Farrell (56), R Smyth for Quinn (61), J McGivney for Mimnagh (64), J Macken for Reynolds (66), P Foy for O’Sullivan (68), B Masterson for Lynn (68), R Harkin for Rogers (68), T McNevin for Gallagher (70), C Keenan for Hagan (70), J Matthews for D McGivney (70).

Louth: M McEneaney; A Connor, B Duffy, P McKenny; O McGuinness, L Jackson, C Lennon; T Durnin, C McCaul; S Matthews, C Keenan, R Burns; J Hughes, S Mulroy, T Gray.

Subs: N Sharkey for Lennon (41), G Browne for McKenny (54), J Murphy for Matthews (64), C Clarke for Connor (66), E Maher for McCaul (68)

Referee: K O’Brien (Westmeath)