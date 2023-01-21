Pat Ryan recalls experienced Rebels for Tipperary clash

Cork boss Pat Ryan has recalled Damien Cahalane, Robbie O'Flynn, Niall O'Leary and Patrick Horgan for Sunday's meeting with Tipperary.

The Rebels are aiming to continue their early-season progress with a victory in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League final (Páirc Uí Runn, 3pm).

In total, Cork have made nine changes, while Mark Keane's move to Adelaide has been confirmed by the AFL side.

Seán O'Donoghue will start in place of the Ballygiblin man who was slated to start against the Premier.

Declan Dalton, Seán O’Leary Hayes, Brian Roche, Seán Twomey and Colin Walsh also come into the side.

Keane, meanwhile, has signed a one-year AFL deal during the pre-season supplemental signing (SSP) period and is expected to join his new teammates at training in coming weeks.

The 22-year-old returns to Australia to resume his AFL career after playing five games in three years for the Magpies from 2019 to 2021.

He was contracted to Collingwood for 2022 but decided to remain in Ireland for the past 12 months.

Adelaide General Manager List Management and Strategy Justin Reid said Keane would help boost the team’s defensive stocks this year.

“We are very excited that Mark has decided to return to Australia and committed to continuing his AFL career with us,” Reid said.

“We understand the travel and quarantine challenges he faced during the Covid pandemic throughout 2020 and 2021, but thankfully a lot has changed in that space since then.

Welcome to Adelaide 💙❤️💛#weflyasone — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) January 20, 2023

“Throughout our discussions with Mark and his management, he has made it clear he is eager to pursue an AFL career with the support of his family and friends and we are delighted that will be with our Club.

“Mark is super competitive, with good speed and lateral movement which we think will complement our young and developing backline nicely.” Keane, who stands 194cm and 96kg, said the timing was right for him to return to Australia and he was excited about resuming his AFL career with Adelaide.

“I never lost the passion to play the sport and when the opportunity arose to come back it was something I obviously considered very strongly,” Keane said.

“The circumstances are right and so is the timing on the back of winning an All Ireland Grand Final with my club Ballygiblin.

“I will be able to have my family and friends fly out and visit which will make a big difference and I’ll also have the support of my partner Caoimhe who will be moving to Adelaide as well so we are very excited about what lies ahead.”

CORK (MSHL v Tipperary) P Collins; S O'Donoghue capt, R Downey, S O'Leary Hayes; C Cormack, N O'Leary, D Cahalane; T O'Connell, B Roche; S Twomey, R O'Flynn, L Meade; C Walsh, D Dalton, P Horgan,

Subs: G Collins, J O'Connor, C O'Callaghan, C O’Brien, E Roche, C Joyce, B O'Sullivan, C Lehane, B Hayes, S Barrett, C Beausang.