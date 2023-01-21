The world awaits but Joey Holden in place to have a last hurrah

Joey Holden is reminded that Aidan O'Mahony, 42 years young and 10 years his elder, was togged out and primed for Croke Park duty with Rathmore last Sunday. So there is still plenty of time for another All-Ireland adventure or two with Ballyhale Shamrocks.

"We'll never say never but I won't be any younger when I come back," shrugs the decorated full-back, acknowledging that this could even be his last senior game for the club.

Within the fortnight, he will resume his travels of the Americas, an extended break with his girlfriend, Laura, which was initially cut short last September by his desire to return home to help Ballyhale win the five-in-a-row in the club's 50th year of existence.

His father, Patrick, passed away soon after his return and with the Shamrocks duly winning that county crown and marching on through the provincial and All-Ireland series, the travel plans were set aside.

They will resume shortly though. First stop will be Mexico City, then Belize, then Guatemala, then Nicaragua. After that, wherever the mood takes them.

"If we like a place, we might stay X amount of time," he says. The bit he is certain of is that, after Sunday, hurling is done for 2023. Ballyhale are level with Tullaroan now on 20 Kilkenny titles, and will take over at the head of the roll of honour if they retain the county crown, but Holden isn't for turning.

"I know I said the same last year but this time it's definitely set," he says.

Which is why this could be his last senior game for the club. And, by extension, his last hurrah at Croke Park.

"Yeah, I'd say so," nods the former Kilkenny captain. "We don't know how long we'll be gone for either. When I come back, I'm hoping to hurl away, at whatever level or standard. But there could be a food belly or a beer belly to negotiate."

What a way to bow out, if Ballyhale can get over Dunloy to secure a ninth club All-Ireland, a fifth for Holden. The odds on them doing so are short.

"I don't really buy into the favourites thing," says the former All-Star. "Listen, we weren't favourites the last day against Ballygunner and we won so I don't really buy into all that. We have two teams and it's going to be 50-50.

"Dunloy have been dominant in Antrim the last few years, they've won a lot of games to get here, they've got over Slaughtneil, they've got over St Thomas'. St Thomas' should have beaten us last year and Slaughtneil in 2020 we had a serious battle with them. That shows the credentials that Dunloy have."

Still....

If Ballyhale don't win this one, it will go down as one of the great shocks in the history of the championship. For many, that win over Ballygunner, the holders and Ballyhale's conquerors in last year's final, was seen as the real final.

"They were tipped to beat us," says Holden. "Maybe in some people's eyes we were gone, we were over the hill. There were loads of things we could pull on for motivation against Ballygunner."

Holden will do well to keep it all together if Ballyhale do get the job done. Potentially his last game, and his first All-Ireland win since the passing of his father. It will be a lot to process.

"Dad would have passed away during the Kilkenny championship, just before we played Clara," remembers Holden. "He was just mad into it. When he was in the full of his health, he'd be at all the trainings. A few of the older generation, they were so into it, it wasn't just about the matches, they'd be at the trainings as well. They'd nearly tell you how you'd perform before you'd even perform in the game itself."

For anyone looking on at those training sessions, getting a regular close up of TJ Reid preparing himself for battle must have been a thrill.

Reid is a reigning All-Star and is hurling as well as ever, his performance in that Ballygunner game another one for the ages. You can be sure that Patrick Holden and his friends would have compared and contrasted Reid and another club icon, Henry Shefflin.

"I'd say those are definitely arguments that people have," agrees Holden. "And I'd say it's a tough decision for a lot of people. We have a couple of WhatsApp groups there ourselves that would argue to and fro. You're trying to split small margins there. You could make a case for both players, and serious cases for both players. It's a tough call."

Shefflin 'only' has the three All-Ireland club medals, as a player. Reid can make it six tomorrow. Again, Holden is careful not to put the cart before the horse.

"Hopefully the Ballygunner game will stand to us but Dunloy came through a hard game as well, it's 50-50 as I said."