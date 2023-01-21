Tipp star Aishling Moloney escapes web of burnout and freak injury

If she was a duck she’d have drowned.

That’s just the sort of luck Tipperary star Aishling Moloney has had in the past year.

Complications during her recovery from a cruciate tear in June 2021 cost her all of last season but, by last October, she was sorted.

Rehab was done and she’d come through a tough club camogie game so her head was ready too. She was finally back in the game.

Until a bee stung her little toe, while she was trying on a new pair of boots.

“They were just not fitting nice, so I went up on my tippy-toes and oh my good God, the pain!”

Only it wasn’t a bee.

It was a false widow spider, the venomous little critter whose recent proliferation has floored far more than one of the poster-girls for ladies gaelic football.

“I thought I broke my toe it was so sore. I went training that night but it was so painful I went to Caredoc. They thought it was borderline septicaemia so I ended up in hospital.

“They did tests and figured it was cellulitis, from this spider,” she explains, pulling out her phone to show photos of her ballooned toe and the angry red swelling that had quickly travelled up past her ankle.

It's lucky she’s got such a sunny spirit.

“Someone passed me with a Tipp top on and said ‘jaysus Moloney you’re not having a good run of it!’ I was just back (playing) and here I was back in a hospital again,” she chuckles.

“I left those boots on the windowsill for weeks. When I went to put them on again…. the fear!”

Her wisdom teeth already needed extraction so she combined both, took all of November off and returned again in December.

Yet she regards the last 14 months as the best of her life because it got the Cahir dual star and 2019 Intermediate Footballer of the Year off the extreme GAA treadmill she’s been riding for so long.

She finally got to travel; a month in Dubai and trips to Morocco and Portugal.

She got her first fulltime job and really loves teaching PE in Comeragh College in Carrick-on-Suir.

She continues her ambassadorial role for Gaelic Armour sports gear and got to say ‘yes’ to so many other things she previously refused.

“I’ve been stuck in sport since I was eight, never saw anything outside it. I was nearly getting caught up in that treadmill, going around and around.

“If there was an event (non-sporting) on, I’d hold myself back. Now I’m like ‘you’re allowed go. Why don’t you go instead of cutting yourself off from everything?’ She now realises she had serious burnout, citing teenage diaries whose statistics would make your hair stand on end.

“One year, when I was 14 or 15, it was something like 130 trainings (sessions) with 40 to 50 matches. For years it’s like you’re on a ship sailing between county, college and club. You don’t get a break.”

Playing Westmeath in Lidl NFL Division 2’s opener on Sunday will be her first inter-county appearance since doing her cruciate versus Dublin in June 2021.

This is her first time working with Tipp manager Peter Creedon (in his second year) with whom she’s mightily impressed.

Aisling McCarthy is one of her best friends but, for too long, she reckons, Tipperary have delayed their progress by depending on herself and Orla O’Dwyer (also playing AFLW) and some others to return.

“Parking that thing of people coming back from retirement or from Australia, that was probably the biggest thing we could have done to move forward,” she says. “It feels like this is a new era in Tipp.”