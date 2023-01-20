GAA Previews: Can Ulster sides scoop an unlikely double at Croker?

SATURDAY.

O’Byrne Cup SF final.

Longford v Louth, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 2pm (K. O’Brien, Westmeath) TG4 website.

A miserable competition finally comes to an end and the Leinster Council won’t be sad to see the back of it given the trouble it’s caused. It all started with Louth and there may be a neutral or two hoping Longford take the title but Mickey Harte thrives on such notoriety and Louth can win their first O’Byrne Cup in 14 years. Verdict: Louth.

Walsh Cup SH, Round 3.

Antrim v Galway, Protection & Prosperity Centre of Excellence, Darver 2pm (E. Furlong, Wexford).

Galway have looked in good fettle thus far and should add a third consecutive win to go into a Walsh Cup final full of confidence. Verdict: Galway.

Wexford v Kilkenny, Chadwicks Wexford Park 6pm (S. Stack, Dublin) Wexford GAA TV.

Effectively, this is a semi-final and with the Wexford town venue sold out as the stadium debuts its new floodlights there should be a buzz. Wexford have enough proven players named in their team to win. Verdict: Wexford.

Dr McKenna Cup SF final.

Derry v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds 6pm (C. Dourneen, Cavan).

Plenty of markers can be laid down here only four months before what is expected to be an Ulster semi-final between the neighbours. Derry have done well without their Glen contingent and Rory Gallagher will have taken plenty from the battle in Newry last weekend. At the same time, Tyrone have more to prove and a bit of silverware puts a forgettable 2022 further behind them. Verdict: Tyrone.

Lidl Ladies NFL.

Division 1, Round 1.

Galway v Donegal, Tuam Stadium 2pm (S. Mulvihill).

Verdict: Donegal.

Dublin v Meath, DCU St Clare’s 5.15pm (K. Phelan).

Verdict: Dublin.

SUNDAY.

All-Ireland Club SHC final.

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Dunloy Cúchulainns (Antrim), Croke Park 1.30pm (J. Murphy, Limerick) Live TG4.

Having had so little time to celebrate a Leinster title that they probably felt wasn’t worth toasting, Ballyhale Shamrocks had Christmas to cheer a most worthy win over Ballygunner who had hurt them so badly earlier in 2022.

TALISMAN: TJ Reid of Shamrocks Ballyhale. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

They have enough shrewd operators in the ranks to realise that as much as it might have felt like a final win and a ghost slayed they have another job to complete. Gone are the days when Antrim teams were paid platitudes – Shamrocks know Dunloy are not to be trifled with and it’s that heightened respect which will serve them well.

Dunloy have an attack that can hurt them but more so from the wings as Joey Holden and Richie Reid have been excellent in the centre. It will be on them and Adrian Mullen in midfield that Ballyhale can found a performance to claim a ninth All-Ireland senior title. Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks.

All-Ireland Club SFC final.

Glen (Derry) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park 3.30pm (D. O’Mahoney, Tipperary) Live TG4.

Read enough of the build-up to this game and you would swear that Glen are choir boys and Kilmacud Crokes are bullies.

The brilliant Conor Glass pointed to how Kilcoo crossed a line on occasions to take him out of their Ulster final and focus, a lot of it merited, has been placed on how Crokes cynically stop teams. At the same time, Glen know how to mix it and their assistant manager Ryan Porter was sent off against Moycullen the last day. We’re all expecting a dour game and that’s what we should get as these two should spend much of the first half sizing up the other.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Shane Walsh of Kilmacud Crokes speeds away from his opponents. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Glen would appear to have the advantage in midfield but then so did Kerins O’Rahillys and Crokes still prevailed. Shane Walsh has the x-factor as does Paul Mannion if he is called on and those sparks can be a difference. Crokes goalkeeper Conor Ferris has to be on his game to avoid further final disappointment. A tentative nod in the Dubliners’ favour. Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

Co-Op Superstores Munster SHL final.

Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Rinn 3pm (E. Stapleton, Limerick) Munster GAA TV.

Both teams will be glad to have a pre-league game with something on the line. It gives Liam Cahill another chance to look at the spine of his team, Michael Breen’s move to full-back of most interest, and Pat Ryan the opportunity to improve his recipe as he adds more heft to his Cork team. Cork should be given as decent an examination as they received from Limerick at this venue last week but they can edge another victory. Verdict: Cork.

Co-Op Superstores Munster SHL, Group B.

Kerry v Limerick, Austin Stack Park 1pm (S. Scanlon, Cork).

Rescheduled from earlier in the week, Kerry will hope to limber up for what they hope will be a promotion drive with a competitive showing against the All-Ireland champions. Stephen Molumphy will insist on it even if the result should go Limerick’s way. Verdict: Limerick.

Walsh Cup SH, Round 3.

Offaly v Laois, Glenisk O’Connor Park 2pm (C. Mooney, Dublin).

Laois will be looking to show that they are a division above Offaly for a reason. Willie Maher will want a reaction after they were turned over so heavily by Kilkenny last weekend but they may have to be satisfied with a share of the spoils. Verdict: Draw.

Westmeath v Dublin, Kinnegad 2pm (A. Kinahan, Offaly).

Michael Donoghue continues his fact-finding mission but this is a game in which he will demand both a win and a performance. Verdict: Dublin.

Kehoe Cup SH, Round 4.

Kildare v Down, Manguard Plus Hawkfield 1pm (D. Ryan, Meath).

A decent affair in prospect as both set-ups have used the month well thus far to prepare their squads. The home side to take the points. Verdict: Kildare.

Carlow v Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park 2pm (O. Beehan, Kilkenny).

Unbeaten Meath return to action after a bye last weekend but may find this a testing trip. Verdict: Carlow.

Lidl Ladies NFL.

Division 1, Round 1.

Mayo v Cork, Connacht CoE Bekan 1.30pm (S. Curley).

Verdict: Cork.

Laois v Monaghan, MW Hire O’Moore Park 2pm (D. Carolan).

Verdict: Monaghan.

Waterford v Kerry, Piltown 2pm (J. Murphy).

Verdict: Kerry.

Division 2, Round 1.

Cavan v Armagh, Drumlane 2pm (A. Marron).

Verdict: Armagh.

Tipperary v Westmeath, Fethard Town Park 2pm (G. Chapman).

Verdict: Tipperary.

Tyrone v Roscommon, Healy Park 2pm (E. Cuthbert).

Verdict: Tyrone.

Division 3, Round 1.

Sligo v Clare, Curry 2pm (G. Canny).

Verdict: Clare.

Kildare v Down, St Conleth’s Park 2pm (C. Groome).

Verdict: Kildare.

Louth v Longford, Darver 2pm (B. Rice).

Verdict: Longford.

Wexford v Offaly, St Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy 2pm (P. Smith).

Verdict: Wexford.

Division 4, Round 1.

Leitrim v Derry, Aughawillan 2pm (A. Clogher).

Verdict: Leitrim.

Kilkenny v Limerick, Dunmore 2pm (S. McHugh).

Verdict: Limerick.