O'Hanlon returns as Cleary shakes up Cork team for McGrath Cup decider 

Cork boss John Cleary has named his side to take on Limerick in the McGrath Cup final on Friday night at Mallow (Throw-in, 7.30am).

Killian O'Hanlon will make his first competitive start for Cork in over two years after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear he suffered in early 2021. O'Hanlon's ruptured his ACL and medial meniscus during a training session in April of that year.

Cleary has named O'Hanlon to start at centre-forward for the decider, having shown promise and ability on his comeback to action with his club Kilshannig in 2022, as well as off the bench in the red of Cork this past month. He is one of six changes and positional switches to the team that overcame Clare in the last group game.

Míchéal Aodh Martin returns to take over from Chris Kelly in goal, while there are switches in both corner-back positions, with Tom Clancy replacing Clonakilty clubmate Maurice Shanley and Kevin O'Donovan replacing Kanturk's Tommy Walsh.

Luke Fahy keeps his place at right-half back after a strong display away to Clare in the last round. He is joined in the half-back-line by Sean Powter, who reverts to centre-back, having worn 11 in the opening McGrath Cup clash against Kerry. Sean Meehan drops to the bench.

Castlehaven's Rory Maguire - who made his breakthrough at inter-county level in 2022 - forms a very physical and mobile midfield pairing, alongside Colm O'Callaghan. The Éire Óg man has been in fine early-season form for the Rebels.

Eoghan McSweeney and Brian O'Driscoll operate the 10 and 12 channels once more, with John O'Rourke dropping to the bench to accommodate the inclusion of O'Hanlon on the 40.

The full-forward line remains unchanged, where Brian Hurley will again be flanked by Steven Sherlock and Iveleary's Chris Óg Jones.

Cork: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); T Clancy (Clonakilty), D O'Mahony (Knocknagree), K O'Donovan (Nemo Rangers); L Fahy (Ballincollig), S Powter (Douglas), M Taylor (Mallow); C O'Callaghan (Éire Óg), R Maguire (Castlehaven); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), K O'Hanlon (Kilshannig), B O'Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); C Óg Jones (Iveleary), B Hurley (Castlehaven), S Sherlock (St Finbarrs).

Subs: C Kelly (Éire Óg), T Walsh (Kanturk), P Ring (Aghabullogue), S Meehan (Kiskeam), C Kiely (Ballincollig), S Merrit (Mallow), P Walsh (Kanturk), J O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers), R Deane (Bantry Blues), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), M Shanley (Clonakilty), D Cashman (Milstreet).

Limerick: D O’Sullivan (Monaleen); D Connolly (Adare), S O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), B Coleman (Rathkeale); B Fanning (Pallasgreen), I Corbett (Newcastle West), J Ryan (Dromcollogher-Broadford); M Donovan (Galbally), C Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford); G Brown (Na Piarsaigh) C Sheehan (Newcastle West), P Maher (Adare); A Enright (Fr Casey's), C Downes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), C McSweeney (Gerald Griffins).

Subs: C MacInnes (St Kierans), R Bourke (Adare), D Kelly (Newcastle West), J Liston (Gerald Griffins), D Lyons (Adare), T McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), J Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford), P Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), J Naughton (St Senan's), E O'Shea (Monaleen), K Ryan (Mungret St Pauls).