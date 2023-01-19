Dominant St Mary's too strong for ATU Sligo

Sigerson Cup - Round Two

St Mary's UC Belfast 1-10

ATU Sligo 0-6

SAINT Mary's University College Belfast qualified for the last eight of the Sigerson Cup following a dominant performance against ATU Sligo at Ballinode.

After a poor start the visitors eventually gained control against an ATU Sligo outfit who failed to repeat the goalfest that helped them overcome MTU Kerry in the previous round.

Busy full-forward Cormac Murphy's goal after 23 minutes was a vital score for St Mary's.

ATU Sligo started well and an excellent point from team captain Joseph Keaney suggested they would have a good evening under lights.

But Keaney's point was one of just two scores in the opening 18 minutes – the other being an equalising score from Sean Rock.

Rock's point stabilised St Mary's, whose initial work only produced a goal shot for Cormac Murphy, and they began to knit better attacks during the last 10 minutes of the opening half.

Cormac McGettigan's goal effort was denied and there a good point from Matt Óg McGleenan, an influence at centre-forward.

ATU Sligo were in trouble and even more so when a cheap turnover was fully exploited by the visitors, who goaled through Cormac Murphy.

Murphy's goal was one of four scores without reply from St Mary's who were now 1-3 to 0-1 ahead and fully transformed.

A pointed free by DJ Earley was only the second score for ATU Sligo and St Mary's cancelled this out when Jude Campbell pointed from play to leave the Belfast side 1-4 to 0-2 ahead at the interval.

St Mary's, featuring an all-Ulster selection, pointed twice within three minutes of the restart – through Cormac Murphy and Sean Rock – to increase the pressure on ATU Sligo.

ATU Sligo were unable to break down St Mary's defensive blanket and forwards such as Aaron Kelleghan and Jack Davitt were shut down.

The home side also found a way back in the 40th minute. St Mary's goalkeeper Charlie Smyth made regular forays upfield but a move broke down and he was out of goal. ATU Sligo full-forward Aaron Kelleghan's lob attempt had the distance but not the accuracy and St Mary's were let off the hook.

An improvised point from Joseph Keaney hinted that there was a flicker of life in ATU Sligo but a classy 45th minute point from Cormac Murphy, the game's top scorer with 1-2, ended any chance of a recovery from the hosts. It was now 1-8 to 0-4.

St Mary's added two further points in the last five minutes – Michael McCallan and substitute Dara O'Callaghan on target – and Michael McCarville's well-taken goal shot came off the crossbar.

ATU Sligo scored late frees from Aaron Kellehan, who finished with 0-3.

ATU Sligo: Aaron Kelleghan (0-3, 3f), Joseph Keaney (0-2), DJ Earley (0-1, 1 '45')

St Mary's UC: Cormac Murphy (1-2), Sean Rock (0-2, 1f), Charlie Smyth (0-1, '45'), Jude Campbell (0-1), Danny Magee (0-1), Michael McCallan (0-1), Matt Óg McGleenan (0-1), Dara O'Callaghan (0-1)

ATU Sligo: L Jennings (Mayo), R O'Shea (Dublin), M Walsh (Sligo), DJ Earley (Kildare), J Keaney (Sligo), C Seoighe (Galway), S O'Brien (Sligo), J Wilson (Monaghan), K McGee (Sligo), R O'Rourke (Donegal), A Kelleghan (Offaly), L Molloy (Cavan), J Davitt (Sligo), F Ayorinde (Westmeath), O McLoughlin (Leitrim)

Subs used: M McGahern (Cavan) for F Ayorinde, 39; C McGahon (Cavan) for J Davitt, 49; P Prior (Leitrim) for O McLoughlin, 56; D Reynolds (Galway) for R O'Shea, 59

St Mary's UC: C Smyth (Down); C Milne (Derry), D Trainor (Monaghan), M Hynes (Down), C McGettigan (Antrim), M McCallan (Tyrone), D Magee (Armagh), M McCarville (Monaghan), C Smyth (Armagh), S Rock (Armagh), M Óg McGleenan (Tyrone), C McConville (Armagh), K Burke (Antrim), C Murphy (Derry), J Campbell (Tyrone)

Subs used: P Finnegan (Armagh) for J Campbell, 46; R McGrath (Down) for C McGettigan, 52; D O'Callaghan (Armagh) for C McConville, 54; S Rooney (Donegan) for C Milne, 60+1

Referee: Eoin Murphy (Fermanagh)