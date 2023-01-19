Dempsey names Limerick side for McGrath Cup final 

Limerick boss Ray Dempsey has named his senior football side to take on Cork in the McGrath Cup final at Mallow on Friday night (throw-in 7.30pm).
Dempsey has made two changes to the team that drew against Tipperary - a result that sealed their spot in the decider - with Gordon Brown and Michael Donovan replacing Robbie Bourke and Killian Ryan in the starting 15.
Limerick had beaten Waterford in their opening fixture of the McGrath Cup campaign.
John Cleary is expected to name his Cork side later on Thursday.
D O’Sullivan (Monaleen); D Connolly (Adare), S O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), B Coleman (Rathkeale); B Fanning (Pallasgreen), I Corbett (Newcastle West), J Ryan (Dromcollogher-Broadford); M Donovan (Galbally), C Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford); G Brown (Na Piarsaigh) C Sheehan (Newcastle West), P Maher (Adare); A Enright (Fr Casey's), C Downes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), C McSweeney (Gerald Griffins).
C MacInnes (St Kierans), R Bourke (Adare), D Kelly (Newcastle West), J Liston (Gerald Griffins), D Lyons (Adare), T McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), J Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford), P Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), J Naughton (St Senan's), E O'Shea (Monaleen), K Ryan (Mungret St Pauls).