Dempsey names Limerick side for McGrath Cup final 

Limerick play Cork in Mallow on Friday night. 
Dempsey names Limerick side for McGrath Cup final 

GOOD START: Limerick Manager Ray Dempsey during the McGrath Cup Group B match between between Tipperary and Limerick at Fethard Community Astroturf Pitch, Fethard in Tipperary. Pic: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 10:20
Shane Donovan

Limerick boss Ray Dempsey has named his senior football side to take on Cork in the McGrath Cup final at Mallow on Friday night (throw-in 7.30pm).

Dempsey has made two changes to the team that drew against Tipperary - a result that sealed their spot in the decider - with Gordon Brown and Michael Donovan replacing Robbie Bourke and Killian Ryan in the starting 15. 

Limerick had beaten Waterford in their opening fixture of the McGrath Cup campaign.

John Cleary is expected to name his Cork side later on Thursday. 

Limerick: D O’Sullivan (Monaleen); D Connolly (Adare), S O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), B Coleman (Rathkeale); B Fanning (Pallasgreen), I Corbett (Newcastle West), J Ryan (Dromcollogher-Broadford); M Donovan (Galbally), C Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford); G Brown (Na Piarsaigh) C Sheehan (Newcastle West), P Maher (Adare); A Enright (Fr Casey's), C Downes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), C McSweeney (Gerald Griffins).

Subs: C MacInnes (St Kierans), R Bourke (Adare), D Kelly (Newcastle West), J Liston (Gerald Griffins), D Lyons (Adare), T McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), J Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford), P Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), J Naughton (St Senan's), E O'Shea (Monaleen), K Ryan (Mungret St Pauls).

More in this section

Tony Brosnan dejected after the game 4/1/2023 Sigerson Cup: Hackett double gets Carlow back on track, sinks MTU Kerry to Trench Cup 
2023 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues launch Venue shortage means Dublin play opener with Meath at training ground
A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh 9/1/2022 Páirc Uí Chaoimh turns CCTV away from pitch to stop use in red card appeals
<p>Lidl ambassadors Carla Rowe of Dublin and Síofra O'Shea of Kerry at the launch of the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues at Lidl Head Office, Tallaght, Dublin. In addition to details of unprecedented TV and online coverage, the retailer is also seeking nominations from LGFA clubs for its Lidl One Good Club youth mental health programme at www.lidl.ie/onegoodclub. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

Kerry the latest women's team to switch away from white shorts

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.268 s