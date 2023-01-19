Kerry the latest women's team to switch away from white shorts

Teams across several sports have changed to alleviate player concerns about wearing white shorts while on their period.
Kerry the latest women's team to switch away from white shorts

Lidl ambassadors Carla Rowe of Dublin and Síofra O'Shea of Kerry at the launch of the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues at Lidl Head Office, Tallaght, Dublin. In addition to details of unprecedented TV and online coverage, the retailer is also seeking nominations from LGFA clubs for its Lidl One Good Club youth mental health programme at www.lidl.ie/onegoodclub. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 08:46
Larry Ryan

At Wednesday's launch of the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues, Kerry star Síofra O'Shea unveiled the Kingdom ladies football team's new black shorts, a switch away from the traditional white worn with Kerry's regular green and gold jersey.

Kerry are the latest women's team to sideline white, after a host of similar changes across several sports over the past year to alleviate player concerns about wearing white shorts while on their period.

Last week, Irish Rugby announced that Ireland women’s rugby teams will wear navy shorts from next season, although delays around supply means they may continue to wear white in this year's Six Nations.

18 January 2023; Lidl ambassador Síofra O'Shea of Kerry at the launch of the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues  Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
18 January 2023; Lidl ambassador Síofra O'Shea of Kerry at the launch of the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues  Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The IRFU’s head of women’s performance and pathways, Gillian McDarby, said: “I suppose the fear for women when they’re performing is if it’s that time of the month for them and is that actually going to impact their performance if they’re wearing white shorts? And it has happened.”

Foxrock-Cabinteely were among the first Irish clubs to make the change, while English soccer teams such as Manchester City, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion Women made similar moves away from white in the last year. 

Danielle O'Leary of Kerry wearing the traditional white shorts last year Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
Danielle O'Leary of Kerry wearing the traditional white shorts last year Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

During last summer’s Euros, England players including Beth Mead and Georgia Stanway raised concerns about wearing the Lionesses' traditional white shorts and the FA are in negotiations with Nike and Fifa over a change ahead of this year's World Cup.

“We recognise the importance and want our players to feel our continued support on this matter. Their feedback will be taken into consideration for future designs.

“We will continue to work in close consultation with our partners Nike and we have appealed to international tournament organisers to keep this subject in consideration and allow for greater flexibility on kit colour combinations.”

<p>GOOD START: Limerick Manager Ray Dempsey during the McGrath Cup Group B match between between Tipperary and Limerick at Fethard Community Astroturf Pitch, Fethard in Tipperary. Pic: Tom Beary/Sportsfile</p>

Dempsey names Limerick side for McGrath Cup final 

