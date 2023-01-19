Unbeaten Roco march on despite missing markmen Hayes and Quilligan 

2022 Munster minor footballer of the year Brian Hayes and 2022 Cork county minor final top-scorer Harry Quilligan sat first and third on the Rochestown scoring chart at the end of their unbeaten Corn Uí Mhuirí group campaign before Christmas.
Unbeaten Roco march on despite missing markmen Hayes and Quilligan 

STELLAR SHOOTING: St. Francis College, Rochestown's Sean Coakley soloing goalwards past St. Flannan’s College players Ronan Kilroy and Fionan Tracey in the Corn Uí Mhuirí at Mallow.
Pic: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 07:54
Eoghan Cormican, Mallow

St Francis College, Rochestown 1-10 St Flannan’s College, Ennis 1-4 

Even without two of their leading marksmen, St Francis College Rochestown still managed to breast the tape with a bit to spare.

2022 Munster minor footballer of the year Brian Hayes and 2022 Cork county minor final top-scorer Harry Quilligan sat first and third on the Rochestown scoring chart at the end of their unbeaten Corn Uí Mhuirí group campaign before Christmas.

Neither Hayes nor Quilligan featured in Wednesday's quarter-final because of hamstring and knee injuries respectively. And while the pair’s absence might hurt Rochestown next time out, the Cork city school did not suffer for it here.

Stepping up to fill the scoring void was excellent corner-forward Sean Coakley. As well as raising four white flags, the Douglas clubman registered the game-deciding goal. His inside line colleagues, Evan O’Connor and Billy Fraher, were also on form. Both players threw over a pair of points.

The six-point win secures Rochestown a third Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final appearance in four seasons. Both their 2019 and 2020 semi-finals were lost to Kerry opposition. But it is not a Kingdom nursery they will encounter on Saturday week.

That Rochestown await the winners of the all-Cork quarter-final between Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown and Skibbereen CS means that for the first time since 2015 there will be Cork representation in the decider.

It was Rochestown who unsuccessfully contested the final eight years ago and their latest bid for schools silverware entered choppy waters when St Flannan’s sub James Doherty kicked a 45th minute goal to bring the Ennis students within one - 0-7 to 1-3 - of their opponents.

The Roco response, though, was swift and sure. Coakley threw over a free before Fraher landed his second to shove the gap back out to three.

St Flannan’s did almost find an equalising goal on 53 minutes. Full-forward Fiachra Kirby, put in the clear by goalscorer Doherty, was dispossessed at the crucial moment.

Two minutes later, it was game over. Roco worked the ball extremely well down the stand side before Tim O’Brien took off on a diagonal run through the centre of a wide-open Flannan’s defence. The corner-back laid off possession to Coakley and he rolled the ball to the net. At 1-9 to 1-4, Rochestown were not for catching.

In a second half littered with minor flashpoints, straight red cards were shown at the death to Flannan’s centre-forward Sean McMahon and Rochestown half-back Callum O’Neill.

The spicy and shemozzle-ridden second period was a great deal more charged than a drab first half that ended with Rochestown 0-5 to 0-2 in front and Flannan’s cursing a wides tally of seven. It was a tally that ended in double-digits. 

It was a collection of misses they were left to rue as the curtain fell on their involvement in the competition.

Scorers for St Francis College, Rochestown: S Coakley (1-4, 0-2 frees); E O’Connor (0-1 free), B Fraher (0-2 each); R Hanley, D Howard (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Flannan’s College, Ennis: J Doherty (1-0); D Keane (0-3, 0-3 frees); C Kirby (0-1).

St Francis College, Rochestown: M O’Connell (St Michael’s); F Leahy (St Michael’s), D Buckley (Douglas), T O’Brien (Nemo Rangers); C O’Neill (Nemo Rangers), L Dwane Fogarty (Douglas), D O’Callaghan (Douglas); K Lyons (Ballygarvan), M O’Rourke (Cobh); R Hanley (Douglas), D Howard (Shamrocks), O McAdoo (St Michael’s); S Coakley (Douglas), E O’Connor (Ballygarvan), B Fraher (Nemo Rangers).

Subs: C O’Keeffe (Douglas) for Howard (43 mins); N O’Shea (Nemo Rangers) for O’Rourke (52); B Kelliher (Carrigaline) for O’Callaghan (53); E Collins (Douglas) for McAdoo (54).

St Flannan’s College, Ennis: C Howard (Éire Óg Ennis); C Griffin (Clarecastle), G Barry (Ennistymon), R Kilroy (The Banner); I Williams (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield), F Tracey (Éire Óg Ennis), P Nagel (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield); J Hegarty (Ennistymon), F Hegarty (Ennistymon); F Cotter (Lissycasey), S McMahon (The Banner), D Keane (Lissycasey); L Cleary (Éire Óg Ennis), C Kirby (Clondegad), F Kirby (Clondegad).

Subs: J Organ (Corofin) for F Hegarty (26 mins); J Doherty (Clarecastle) for Williams (HT); B McDonough (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield) for Cleary (44); H Doherty (Clarecastle) for C Kirby (47); R Sheridan (Clarecastle) for F Kirby (58).

Referee: J O’Leary.

More in this section

2023 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues launch Venue shortage means Dublin play opener with Meath at training ground
A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh 9/1/2022 Páirc Uí Chaoimh turns CCTV away from pitch to stop use in red card appeals
Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Late Nolan point rescues draw for SETU Carlow against Mary I 
<p>TRENCH CUP-BOUND: Kerry's Tony Brosnan. ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo</p>

Sigerson Cup: Hackett double gets Carlow back on track, sinks MTU Kerry to Trench Cup 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.232 s