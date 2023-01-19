Unbeaten Roco march on despite missing markmen Hayes and Quilligan 

St Francis College, Rochestown 1-10 St Flannan’s College, Ennis 1-4

Even without two of their leading marksmen, St Francis College Rochestown still managed to breast the tape with a bit to spare.

2022 Munster minor footballer of the year Brian Hayes and 2022 Cork county minor final top-scorer Harry Quilligan sat first and third on the Rochestown scoring chart at the end of their unbeaten Corn Uí Mhuirí group campaign before Christmas.

Neither Hayes nor Quilligan featured in Wednesday's quarter-final because of hamstring and knee injuries respectively. And while the pair’s absence might hurt Rochestown next time out, the Cork city school did not suffer for it here.

Stepping up to fill the scoring void was excellent corner-forward Sean Coakley. As well as raising four white flags, the Douglas clubman registered the game-deciding goal. His inside line colleagues, Evan O’Connor and Billy Fraher, were also on form. Both players threw over a pair of points.

The six-point win secures Rochestown a third Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final appearance in four seasons. Both their 2019 and 2020 semi-finals were lost to Kerry opposition. But it is not a Kingdom nursery they will encounter on Saturday week.

That Rochestown await the winners of the all-Cork quarter-final between Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown and Skibbereen CS means that for the first time since 2015 there will be Cork representation in the decider.

It was Rochestown who unsuccessfully contested the final eight years ago and their latest bid for schools silverware entered choppy waters when St Flannan’s sub James Doherty kicked a 45th minute goal to bring the Ennis students within one - 0-7 to 1-3 - of their opponents.

The Roco response, though, was swift and sure. Coakley threw over a free before Fraher landed his second to shove the gap back out to three.

St Flannan’s did almost find an equalising goal on 53 minutes. Full-forward Fiachra Kirby, put in the clear by goalscorer Doherty, was dispossessed at the crucial moment.

Two minutes later, it was game over. Roco worked the ball extremely well down the stand side before Tim O’Brien took off on a diagonal run through the centre of a wide-open Flannan’s defence. The corner-back laid off possession to Coakley and he rolled the ball to the net. At 1-9 to 1-4, Rochestown were not for catching.

In a second half littered with minor flashpoints, straight red cards were shown at the death to Flannan’s centre-forward Sean McMahon and Rochestown half-back Callum O’Neill.

The spicy and shemozzle-ridden second period was a great deal more charged than a drab first half that ended with Rochestown 0-5 to 0-2 in front and Flannan’s cursing a wides tally of seven. It was a tally that ended in double-digits.

It was a collection of misses they were left to rue as the curtain fell on their involvement in the competition.

Scorers for St Francis College, Rochestown: S Coakley (1-4, 0-2 frees); E O’Connor (0-1 free), B Fraher (0-2 each); R Hanley, D Howard (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Flannan’s College, Ennis: J Doherty (1-0); D Keane (0-3, 0-3 frees); C Kirby (0-1).

St Francis College, Rochestown: M O’Connell (St Michael’s); F Leahy (St Michael’s), D Buckley (Douglas), T O’Brien (Nemo Rangers); C O’Neill (Nemo Rangers), L Dwane Fogarty (Douglas), D O’Callaghan (Douglas); K Lyons (Ballygarvan), M O’Rourke (Cobh); R Hanley (Douglas), D Howard (Shamrocks), O McAdoo (St Michael’s); S Coakley (Douglas), E O’Connor (Ballygarvan), B Fraher (Nemo Rangers).

Subs: C O’Keeffe (Douglas) for Howard (43 mins); N O’Shea (Nemo Rangers) for O’Rourke (52); B Kelliher (Carrigaline) for O’Callaghan (53); E Collins (Douglas) for McAdoo (54).

St Flannan’s College, Ennis: C Howard (Éire Óg Ennis); C Griffin (Clarecastle), G Barry (Ennistymon), R Kilroy (The Banner); I Williams (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield), F Tracey (Éire Óg Ennis), P Nagel (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield); J Hegarty (Ennistymon), F Hegarty (Ennistymon); F Cotter (Lissycasey), S McMahon (The Banner), D Keane (Lissycasey); L Cleary (Éire Óg Ennis), C Kirby (Clondegad), F Kirby (Clondegad).

Subs: J Organ (Corofin) for F Hegarty (26 mins); J Doherty (Clarecastle) for Williams (HT); B McDonough (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield) for Cleary (44); H Doherty (Clarecastle) for C Kirby (47); R Sheridan (Clarecastle) for F Kirby (58).

Referee: J O’Leary.