Billy Morgan thrilled as UCC finish strong to stay alive  

Sigerson Cup: ATU Galway 0-8 UCC 1-12

UCC remain alive in the Sigerson Cup after an awesome final quarter saw them pull clear of ATU Galway at Tuam Stadium.

At the turnaround their lead was just one. Then the Kingdom came to the fore as An Gaeltacht’s Cathal Begley kicked two well-taken scores while Dingle’s Dylan Geaney kept the frees ticking over. Some poor finishing at the other end proved costly for a spirited ATU Galway challenge.

“Delighted,” was manager Billy Morgan’s post-match reaction. “If we lost that we were out. We put a lot of time into it and felt we were unlucky last week against UL.”

A cagey first half in icy conditions saw Morgan’s outfit deploy Shane Merritt in front of the full-back line with Geaney and Mark Cronin at the other end close to goal. ATU Galway went in with cause for optimism at the break trailing by just a point and having missed their first two scoreable frees and dropped another one short.

"We made some silly mistakes,” said Morgan of their opening half hour. “Poor passing, bad decisions on the ball and gave it away a lot. In the first half I thought we could have been further ahead. The lads went about their business in the second half.”

After converting a pair of placed balls in the first half, Geaney curled a left-footed beauty early in the second to double their lead. A high turnover soon after hinted at a goal chance but Begley was content to push the margin to three. Nathan Grainger and Geaney exchanged frees to leave ATU Galway chasing a goal with the clock ticking down.

Three days after helping Ballygiblin to All-Ireland glory, the lively Cathail O’Mahony came off the bench and ruled out any hope of a comeback. His darting run along the endline eventually forced a full length save from Jack Livingstone and Sean O’Connor had the simplest of tasks to tap home.

“Cathail hasn’t been with us because he couldn’t with Ballygiblin, but he is some player to have back. I’m sure after Sunday he probably had a night or two out but I don’t blame him for that,” laughed Morgan.

From there the contest faded to its inevitable conclusion. Some good work done, more to do for UCC.

Scorers for ATU Galway: Nathan Grainger 0-3 (3 free), James Foley 0-1, Conor Raftery 0-1, Dylan Ruane 0-1, Dylan Farrell 0-1, Gary Higgins 0-1.

Scorers for UCC: Dylan Geaney 0-6 (5 free), Sean O’Connor 1-0, Cathal Begley 0-2, Fionn Herlihy 0-1, Brian Hartnett 0-1, Killian Falvey 0-1, Mark Cronin 0-1.

ATU GALWAY: J Livingstone (Breaffy, Mayo); L Costello (Milltown, Galway), A McManus (Teemore, Fermanagh), J O’Malley (Louisburgh, Mayo); M Byrne (Athlone, Westmeath), J Foley Mountbellew/Moylough, Galway), J Moran (The Downs, Westmeath); C Rafferty (Glenamaddy, Galway), D Ruane (Michael Galveys, Roscommon); C Keenan (Fr. Manning Gaels, Longford), D Farrell (Kilashee, Longford), N Treacy (Davitts, Mayo); A McDermott (Castlerea St. Kevins, Roscommon), C Reid (Bohola Moy Davitts, Mayo), N Grainger (Claregalway, Galway).

Subs: Gary Higgins (St. Michaels, Galway) for Reid (HT), C Hackett (St Marys Carrick, Leitrim) for C Keenan (45), Keenan for Treacy (50).

UCC (Cork unless stated): D Foley (Éire Óg); D Burke (Na Gaeil, Kerry), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), B Murphy (Nemo Rangers); M Shanley (Clonakilty), R Murphy (Listry, Kerry), B Curtin (Kilshanning); S Merritt (Mallow), B Hartnett (Douglas); J Murphy (Éire Óg), F Herlihy (Dohenys), K Falvey (Annascaul, Kerry); S Quilter (Austin Stacks, Kerry) D Geaney (Dingle, Kerry), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers).

Subs: C Begley (An Gaeltacht, Kerry) for Herlihy (25), S O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary) for Quilter (40), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) for Falvey (47), R Dalton (Nemo Rangers) for Cronin (60).

Referee: J Gilmartin (Sligo)