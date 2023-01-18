Corn Uí Mhuirí: Coakley to the fore as injury-hit Rochestown march on to semi-final 

St Francis College, Rochestown 1-10 St Flannan’s College, Ennis 1-4

St Francis College, Rochestown weathered a second-half Flannan’s fightback to book their place in the semi-finals of the Corn Uí Mhuirí.

After a drab and error-ridden first half that finished with Rochestown 0-5 to 0-2 in front and Flannan’s with a wides tally of seven, the second period was a much more full-blooded affair, containing as it did two goals, two red cards, and several off-the-ball shemozzles.

The quarter-final’s first goal arrived on 45 minutes, sub James Doherty finding the net after a Rochestown restart kicked short went wrong. The green flag brought the Ennis students back within the minimum, 1-3 to 0-7.

The Roco response was as impressive as it was clinical. Sean Coakley threw over a free before Billy Fraher landed his second to shove the gap back out to three.

Flannan’s almost had an equalising goal on 53 minutes. Full-forward Fiachra Kirby, put in the clear by goalscorer Doherty, was dispossessed at the crucial moment.

Two minutes later, it was game over. Roco worked the ball extremely well down the stand side before Tim O’Brien took off on a diagonal run through the centre of a wide-open Flannan’s defence. O'Brien laid off possession to Coakley and he rolled the ball to the net. At 1-9 to 1-4, Rochestown were not for catching.

St. Francis College, Rochestown's Donnacha O'Callaghan looking for a way past James Hegarty of St. Flannan’s College in the Corn Uí Mhuirí at Mallow.

In a second half littered with minor flashpoints, it was almost inevitable that someone would eventually walk and so it came to pass at the death when Flannan’s centre-forward Sean McMahon and Rochestown half-back Callum O’Neill received straight red cards.

Rochestown were without two of their key forwards for this game, the injured Brian Hayes and Harry Quilligan, and it is unlikely the pair will be right for Roco's latest Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final appearance - the school’s third since 2019 - on Saturday week.

Scorers for St Francis College, Rochestown: S Coakley (1-4, 0-2 frees); E O’Connor (0-1 free), B Fraher (0-2 each); R Hanley, D Howard (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Flannan’s College, Ennis: J Doherty (1-0); D Keane (0-3, 0-3 frees); C Kirby (0-1).

St Francis College, Rochestown: M O’Connell (St Michael’s); F Leahy (St Michael’s), D Buckley (Douglas), T O’Brien (Nemo Rangers); C O’Neill (Nemo Rangers), L Dwane-Fogarty (Douglas), D O’Callaghan (Douglas); K Lyons (Ballygarvan), M O’Rourke (Cobh); R Hanley (Douglas), D Howard (Shamrocks), O McAdoo (St Michael’s); S Coakley (Douglas), E O’Connor (Douglas), B Fraher (Nemo Rangers).

Subs: C O’Keeffe (Douglas) for Howard (43); N O’Shea (Nemo Rangers) for O’Rourke (52); B Kelliher (Carrigaline) for O’Callaghan (53); E Collins (Douglas) for McAdoo (54).

St Flannan’s College, Ennis: C Howard (Éire Óg Ennis); C Griffin (Clarecastle), G Barry (Ennistymon), R Kilroy (The Banner); I Williams (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield), F Treacy (Éire Óg Ennis), P Nagel (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield); J Hegarty (Ennistymon), F Hegarty (Ennistymon); F Cotter (Lissycasey), S McMahon (The Banner), D Keane (Lissycasey); L Cleary (Éire Óg Ennis), C Kirby (Clondegad), F Keane (Clondegad).

Subs: J Organ (Corofin) for F Hegarty (26 mins); J Doherty (Clarecastle) for Williams (HT): B McDonagh (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield) for Cleary (44); H Doherty (Clarecastle) for C Kirby (47); R Sheridan (Clarecastle) for F Kirby (58).

Referee: J O’Leary