Mullen recalls horrible feeling and horrible moment

If you stop the video of last year's All-Ireland club hurling final at 62 mins 41 seconds, there is an errant pass from Ballygunner's Billy O'Keeffe which flies towards Adrian Mullen.

The Kilkenny star, back defending in his own half, has a couple of goes at it but can neither catch the sliotar nor gain possession of the subsequent loose ball with an attempted roll lift.

Just 37 seconds later, after a lightning counterattack up the pitch, Harry Ruddle has the ball in the net at the other end of the field for a Ballygunner goal. The three-pointer comes after the end of the allotted stoppage time so that is pretty much that. Ballyhale are beaten by a point and 11 months or so on, Mullen still has an instant recall of the episode.

"I remember it fairly well, to be honest, because I was involved in the passage of play," he acknowledged ahead of Sunday's return to the decider. "There was a ruck and I was involved in it, then it obviously broke out. Sometimes you get those breaks but Ballygunner got that one. The whole pitch just opened up and look, he took a shot and it went in. Obviously we were focusing on trying to get the ball back down the field as quickly as possible but we didn't have time. That's just sport.

"We took the loss on the chin and when we came back this year we did everything we could to get back to an All-Ireland final.

"Obviously it was a horrible feeling and a horrible moment. Our minds quickly changed to trying to get back there this year. Even on the bus home you were kind of just thinking, 'We want to be back competing to get to an All-Ireland final', so your focus definitely shifts that way fairly quickly. If we won it, it would probably have been a different story altogether but the circumstances we lost in focuses you on the next year."

In their quest for redemption, bookmakers figure that the work is already done for Shamrocks after dethroning the holders last time out. Depending on where you check, you can find Sunday's opponents Dunloy on odds of up to 7/1 to win.

"From the outside, people probably think we're favourites but that's certainly not the mentality within the group," said Mullen. "We've seen them play throughout the years and I think they've won the last four or five Antrim county titles. They've beaten very good teams on their way to the final this year, like Slaughtneil and St Thomas', two teams we struggled to beat over the last few years, so they're obviously a very good outfit and we'll have to be 100 percent ready for them."

Regardless of the result on Sunday, Mullen will be back in action for DCU next Wednesday in their opening game of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup against Mary Immaculate College.

"I'm really looking forward to it and the fact that we haven't won one before in DCU, there's definitely a hunger there in all of us to play it and go and win it," he said.

He hopes to have another All-Ireland club medal in the bag by then. Surely it would be a particularly sweet win after All-Ireland final defeats with club and county in 2022?

"To be honest, I wouldn't say there's extra motivation from that. Any time you play in an All-Ireland final, you give it your all to win it and if that's good enough on the day, great, but if you give it your all and lose there is not much more you can do only move on."