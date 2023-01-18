Fitzgibbon throw-in begins balancing act for inter-county managers and players alike

The throw-in of the Fitzgibbon Cup on Wednesday evening means the start of the annual balancing act for hurling’s in-demand students.

This balancing act will be particularly acute within the Cork set-up given there are more than 20 members of Pat Ryan’s panel who will be splitting themselves between inter-county and third-level duty over the coming weeks.

Demand for their services will see a significant number of Cork players step inside the whitewash twice over the coming days as MTU Cork and UCC are among the first into the Fitzgibbon ring on Wednesday and Thursday, with Cork then concluding their Munster SHL League campaign at home to Tipperary in Sunday’s decider.

Add in last Sunday's win over Limerick and their total will swell to three outings in seven days.

The scheduling of the Fitzgibbon Cup and Allianz League has fallen such that Cork’s college-going players will be free of match activity next week. The payback, mind, will be the week following when both MTU Cork and UCC conclude their group campaigns, away from home, two and three days before Cork open their League campaign against Limerick on February 4.

For Ryan, the balancing act has already begun. The new manager said certain personnel were kept out of last Sunday’s pre-season win over Limerick owing to the busy schedule ahead.

It’s this sort of welfare planning that gives all parties involved the best chance at prospering. The old pulling and dragging routine is a proven recipe for failure and fatigue.

“You're trying to see where they're at. We didn't bring on one or two fellas [against Limerick] and we rotated them off training during the week and tried to manage them away from contact and stuff like that, just doing a bit of conditioning work. We have good strength and conditioning and good physios there, so we'll try to manage that as well as we can," said Ryan.

“We’ve a load of fellas playing Fitzgibbon but that’s the joys of it. We’ve two with UL, 12 or 13 with UCC, and five or six with MTU. At least UCC and MTU have a week off next week. We’ll see where that goes and plan as best we can.”

MTU Cork’s welcoming of University of Galway (7pm) is one of two group openers fixed for Wednesday evening.

The other is SETU Carlow at home to Mary I. Beaten finalists last spring, University of Galway can call upon Galway seniors Evan Niland, Tiernan Killeen, and Brian Concannon.

UCC entertain Maynooth University at the Mardyke on Thursday (7pm).