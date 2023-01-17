Throw-in times and venues confirmed for the 2023 Munster senior hurling championship

The details for the 2023 Munster Senior Hurling Championships were officially announced by the Munster GAA on Tuesday evening.

The majority the dates, throw-in times and venues have now been confirmed and the action is set to get underway on April 23 with a huge double header.

That Sunday afternoon, Waterford open their campaign against the All-Ireland Champions Limerick at 2pm (the venue has yet to be confirmed) while Clare welcome Tipperary to Cusack Park in Ennis for a 4pm start.

Limerick will play their first home fixture the following Saturday night (April 29th) at 7pm when they clash with the Banner at the Gaelic Grounds while Cork begin their championship the next day as they do battle with the Déise at Páirc Uí Chaoimh from 4pm.

The Rebels will also enjoy home advantage for their clash with Tipp on Saturday night (May 6) at 7pm while the other third round fixture will take place a week later when Waterford take on Clare at 6pm with a venue still to be decided.

Eight days after that (Sunday, May 21) will see the return of the double headers as Clare host Cork at 2pm in Ennis before Tipperary host Limerick at 4pm in Thurles.

The fifth and final round of games will also be a double header on Sunday, May 28 when Limerick will battle Cork at the Gaelic Grounds from 4pm while Tipp will battle Waterford at the same time for the right to contest the final on Sunday, June 11.

Elsewhere, the Football Championship will start with two quarter finals taking place on April 9 with Tipperary meeting Waterford at Semple Stadium while Cork face Clare at Cusack Park in Ennis.

Three weeks later will see the winners of that former last eight clash take on the All-Ireland champions Kerry while Limerick await the winners of the latter for a place in the showpiece occasion on the May 7. See the full fixture details here.