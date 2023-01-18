Possible changing of the guard as Cork schools dominate Corn Uí Mhuirí

It is still too early to announce a shift in power across the Cork-Kerry border. That said, supporting evidence continues to build.

Down for decision on Wednesday afternoon are the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals. The small number of Kerry schools involved immediately catches the eye. That Cork representation is more than double that of the dominant neighbours means a doubletake of the lineup is understandable.

No, your eyes are not deceiving you.

Seven Kerry schools started the competition. Two are still standing. Seven Cork schools also got down into the blocks last October. Five remain in the hunt.

A quick scan of the quarter-finals from recent seasons quickly hammers home how out of kilter it is that Cork schools significantly dwarf their Kerry counterparts in the knockout stages of Munster’s premier schools football competition.

Just last year, it was Kerry who had five quarter-finalists, as against Cork’s three. In 2018, Kerry’s number was again bigger, while the year previous, it was five-two in favour of the Kingdom nurseries.

In the two seasons in between, 2019 and 2020, Cork had four quarter-finalists to Kerry’s three. But as the competition progressed to the semis and onto the final, the presence of Cork schools shrunk at a far greater pace. That's a trend not confined to those two particular campaigns.

The last five Corn Uí Mhuirí finals have been all-Kerry affairs. There hasn’t been a Cork finalist since St Francis College, Rochestown in 2015. There hasn’t been a Cork winner since Coláiste Chríost Rí 12 years ago.

There’s a strong chance that glaringly obvious stain on Cork’s underage copybook will be wiped clean in the coming weeks, and not just because of the weight of Cork quarter-final involvement.

Three of the four groups were won by Clonakilty Community College, Rochestown, and Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown respectively. The latter two are among a group of three, along with St Brendan’s Killarney, who are unbeaten in the campaign to date.

This shift in Cork's favour follows on from back-to-back Munster minor championships where Cork bettered Kerry in the provincial semi-final and final.

Take a look through the team sheets of the five Cork schools in action on Wednesday and they are littered with Munster minor winners from the past two years. The confidence mined from having overcome the green and gold at inter-county level is trickling down onto the post-primary stage.

Proof of such is to be found in the decisive Group 1 fixture played on Christmas week. Forty-five minutes into proceedings, Clonakilty Community College trailed Tralee CBS 0-12 to 1-4. A seven-point swing in the final quarter saw the Clon students progress at the expense of a school that has contested four of the last five Corn Uí Mhuirí finals.

Clonakilty, Rochestown, Hamilton HS Bandon, and Skibbereen Community School have all been to the last eight and, indeed, last four in recent years. The new Cork kids up the front of the class are Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown.

Prior to the current academic year, they hadn’t competed in the top flight since 2011, while you’d have to go back to their all-conquering campaign of 2005 for the last time they made an impression in the knockout phase.

Castlehaven goalkeeper and past-pupil Anthony Seymour is heading up the current crop, along with Brian Coffey and Sophie Long. Their return to the top table and its knockout stages is the product of six years of sleeves rolled up.

“You are starting to see a bit of a reemergence in the underage structures in Cork. The games development officers and development squads have played a big role in that, as well,” said Seymour.

“The only time we won this competition in 2005, ourselves, Macroom, and Chríost Rí were very strong. That drip-fed into very successful underage Cork teams and then very successful Cork senior teams.

“Another important thing when you look at the location of the schools who have come through this year, it is not coming from just one particular area of the county. We are well spread, which then spreads out among a lot of clubs the role they have in the success of various Cork schools. Long may it continue.”