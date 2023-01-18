Kilmacud won't get deserved credit because of Walsh acquisition, says captain Cunnigham 

Kilmacud Crokes captain Shane Cunningham believes they won't get the credit they deserve if they win Sunday's AIB All-Ireland club football final because of the controversial acquisition of Shane Walsh.

The south-Dublin club lost last year's final but in an impressive show of determination and quality have returned to Sunday's decider and are favourites to overcome Glen of Derry.

Dublin attacker Paul Mannion missed the 2022 final loss to Kilcoo due to injury and is in danger of missing this weekend's showpiece too following ankle surgery.

Crokes, on paper at least, are still stronger now than early last year due to the arrival of All-Star and Footballer of the Year nominee Walsh, a high profile club transfer which was announced shortly after his starring role for Galway in last July's All-Ireland final.

Asked if he expects people outside of Dublin to give Crokes much credit if they win, in light of the Walsh situation, Cunningham shook his head.

"I'd say probably no, absolutely not," he said. "But does that bother me? No, absolutely not. I just care about winning and maybe what your close family and friends think about it is what motivates me and if anyone else has a view on it, they're entitled to it and it doesn't affect me."

Cunningham, a former Dublin underage star who lined out in the 2017 O'Byrne Cup senior final win, said he gets why the Walsh transfer caused such a fuss.

"I understand that it's Shane Walsh, and the year he had. Himself and Clifford were going for the Footballer of the Year. It was obviously going to gain an awful lot of talk and an awful lot of commentary when he joined us. When he kicked the ninth point in the All-Ireland final, I knew that he was coming to us and I was going, 'Oh God, this is going to cause havoc!'"

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Kerins O' Rahillys’ Karl Mullins and Con Barrett with Shane Walsh of Kilmacud Crokes. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Cunningham rejected the suggestion though that there was anything wrong or underhand about the Walsh move, noting that many clubs they come up against in Dublin have similar recruits.

"I'm not going to start naming players but I'd say there's probably more clubs than not that have a county player from outside their club," said Cunningham, who explained Walsh's circumstances. "He was up in Dublin working and he wanted to play club football in Dublin because he felt that the travel back to Galway was too much on his body, which I can completely understand. We were happy to take him as long as he could fit, number one, into the club and the team and that his attitude was right. And it has definitely been right. If those things are fitting, I have no problem with a player wanting to play their club football in a different county."

Walsh and three-time All-Star Mannion have, so far, played together for less than an hour due to Mannion's ankle injury suffered in the Dublin quarter-final defeat of Cuala.

Mannion was an unused substitute for the semi-final defeat of Kerins O'Rahillys but could yet feature two weeks on.

"He's running out of time is the honest answer," said Cunningham. We're doing absolutely everything we can to get him fit and he'll be given up to the last minute to prove his fitness. If he can play, even if he can play a small part, we'd be delighted but he's running out of time at the minute. He hasn't trained fully. He has been doing bits and bobs but in terms of playing a full match, or a full training, he hasn't taken part in anything like that so far."

A third All-Ireland win for Crokes, who previously claimed titles in 1995 and 2009, would elevate them up to joint fourth position alongside St Finbarr's and Dublin rivals St Vincent's in the national roll of honour.

Cunningham reckons it is 'easy to dismiss Kilmacud Crokes' as a 'superclub' in the capital with infinite resources but said the reality is a lot different.

"I can understand where that comes from," said Cunningham of the phrase. "Like, we're a big south Dublin club as well, people say 5,000 members. You probably wouldn't understand it until you're down in the club week in, week out. A lot of people come in from the country and their sons or daughters end up playing for the club and they often touch on it, how homely it feels, how much of a community spirit there is. Because Glenalbyn House, there is so much going on aside from Gaelic, camogie, hurling, it really does feel like a community down there. I don't think people understand it until they are part of the club."

Cunningham, a Garda based at Kevin Street, reckons Sunday's final will be their toughest game all season.

"No disrespect to the teams we faced up to now but I do think it's probably the two best teams in the competition that are left."