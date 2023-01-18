Corn Uí Mhuirí previews: St Brendan’s chasing 10th consecutive semi-final appearance

Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals

St Brendan’s College, Killarney v Hamilton HS Bandon, Banteer 4G, 12pm

Amazingly, St Brendan’s are chasing a 10th consecutive semi-final appearance. Hammies, meanwhile, are not only seeking last four involvement for a second January in succession, they also have revenge on their agenda given it was the Sem who beat them, after extra-time, in last year’s semi-final.

The reigning champions kicked goals for fun in the group stages, racking up 11 green flags across their three group wins. John Kelliher, Callum Cronin, and Cillian Courtney each hit the net on three occasions, with Alex Hennigan’s goal tally standing one less. This is the quartet Bandon will have to keep closest eye on if they are to avoid back-to-back knockout defeats to the Sem.

Hamilton HS haven’t been goal shy either. Their group stage goal total also came in at 11. Theirs is a potent inside line of Sean Mac an tSaoi of Valley Rovers, Castlehaven’s Micheál Maguire, and Ahán Gaels’ Olan Corcoran.

Verdict : St Brendan’s College, Killarney





Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown v Skibbereen Community School, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G, 12:30pm

In their first season back in the top tier since 2011/12, Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh’s return has been seamless. They topped their group with a 100% record.

Skibbereen will be mindful of the need to curtail the runs from deep of 2022 Cork minor half-back Darragh O’Donovan (Bishopstown). Further up, the two marksmen Skibbereen must tie down and the two students Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh hope will lead the school to within an hour of a first final appearance in 18 years are Robert Quirke (Ballinora) and Adam O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig). The latter was a leading performer for the Cork minor hurlers last season.

Beaten semi-finalists last year, the minimum target for Skibbereen is to get back to the penultimate round. They have eight survivors from last year's team, whereas Bishopstown is a younger lineup containing many players involved in last season's Munster U16 and a half B success.

Jack O’Neill was a Munster minor winner with Cork in 2021. He’s an important figure in the Skibb attack, as are Luke Shorten and Niall Daly.

Verdict: Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown

Harry Quilligan, St. Francis College Rochestown, Frank Hurley, Skibbereen Community School.

St Francis College Rochestown v St Flannan’s College Ennis, Mallow, 1.30pm

St Flannan’s are chasing a first semi-final appearance in six years. Rochestown, on the other hand, are looking for a third quarter-final victory since 2019.

The Cork city school are the group winners of this pairing, Roco having overcome Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Skibb, and Presentation Milltown. Two features stood out from their unbeaten group run. The first was that they didn’t concede a single goal. The second was that their average winning margin was a comprehensive 12 points.

Driving the Roco bus is 2022 Munster minor footballer of the year Brian Hayes and 2022 Cork county minor final top-scorer Harry Quilligan. They also have at midfield 2021 All-Ireland minor hurling winning full-back Kevin Lyons.

St Flannan’s found themselves in the tightest group of the four and progressed as runners-up on account of their superior score difference over Tralee CBS. Fred and James Hegarty, both of whom played minor hurling for Clare last season, form a strong midfield partnership.

Verdict: St Francis College, Rochestown





Clonakilty Community College v Mercy Mounthawk, Banteer 4G, 1:45pm

Clon shouldn’t be short on confidence such was the manner in which they progressed to the knockout stages, not to mind the recency of that final round group win.

Five days before Christmas, the West Cork students came from five behind midway through the second half to both overcome and eliminate 2022 beaten finalists Tralee CBS. Full-back Dan Twomey was a Cork minor starter in 2021. Midfielder Aaron Cullinane and corner-forward Olan O’Donovan were Cork minor starters last season, while Clon's other corner-forward, Darragh Gough, was a sub on that 2022 Munster minor winning Cork panel.

Mercy Mounthawk won a first ever Frewen Cup (Munster U16 and a half A) last season. Five of that team have since graduated to the starting lineup of their Corn Uí Mhuirí side. No more than their opponents, they have plenty of inside scoring talent, namely Darragh O’Connor and Paddy Lane. The pair have contributed 1-13 and 1-12 to date respectively. They’ll have to be stopped.

Verdict: Clonakilty CC