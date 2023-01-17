GPA chief Tom Parsons calls for scrapping of pre-season competitions

Gaelic Players Association chief Tom Parsons has heaped further pressure on the GAA's under-fire pre-season competitions by calling for them to be scrapped.

Leinster's O'Byrne Cup competition has been undermined by a series of match cancellations and Offaly's withdrawal while Roscommon manager Davy Burke has argued that the FBD Connacht League should be scrapped.

Burke said it's a scheduling problem, claiming that the pre-season competitions are 'completely unnecessary at the minute' while Parsons suggested that the GAA get rid of the January competitions and allow inter-county teams a six-week pre-season window free of games.

"The GPA has been very vocal in lobbying both the Central Council and the GAA behind closed doors that these provincial competitions, or pre-season competitions, just don't work from a player welfare perspective, particularly in the current season," said Parsons.

"They are very different from challenge games from our perspective, because challenge games might be four 20-minute (quarters)...you can control when you play and a management team and conditioning coach can schedule those games to suit their players' load.

"We pushed for six weeks at a minimum because it takes time for players to build that load up in their legs, and if they haven't got the work done then straight away they are exposed to the high-paced inter-county games and they are at a much higher risk of exposure to injury.

"It is a challenging period, I do think lessons will be learned with the new split season and how we manage this, and I think there's going to have to be improvements in 2024 again. At the moment, we still have an awful lot of players with multiple eligibility."

Speaking at the launch of the 21st season of TG4's Laochra Gael series, in which his life story and Mayo football career will be featured, ex-midfielder Parsons spelled out just how important a full pre-season is to inter-county players.

"When you have players that are finished the inter-county game in June or July, and playing at maybe junior level with their clubs, and who have a much reduced training load, to then get ready again for an inter-county campaign, that pre-season block is so important," he said.

Meanwhile, GAA President Larry McCarthy has suggested that it may not be wise to tamper with the eligibility criteria for the various All-Ireland club football championships.

With Kerry teams dominating the junior and intermediate club championships, and winning both titles again last weekend, the strength of their lower tier teams - as a result of having just eight senior clubs - has come into focus again.

"We haven't looked at it yet, we haven't looked at it nationally," said McCarthy. "But when you look at the dominance of the Kerry teams in terms of clubs and results over the years, perhaps it is something we will look at. But then, at the same time, it's a function of the county structures as much as anything else, rather than being a national issue.

"To a certain extent, when it comes to All-Ireland semi-finals and finals, it is a national issue but it's a club structure within the county that delivers those teams to us and whether we want to interfere with that in any way, I'm not sure that would be a good thing."