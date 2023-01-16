McGrath Cup final set to be deferred to avoid Sigerson clashes

The McGrath Cup final, initially scheduled for this Wednesday, looks set to be put back until Friday evening to avoid a clash with UCC and MTU Cork’s knockout Sigerson Cup fixtures.
Cork play Limerick in the pre-season McGrath Cup decider, with a significant cohort of John Cleary’s Cork panel also on Sigerson Cup duty this week.
Up to 10 Cork footballers lined out for UCC and MTU Cork in their respective first-round Sigerson Cup defeats last week. As a result of those losses, both colleges are involved in must-win games over the coming days.
MTU Cork are away to league champions Maynooth on Tuesday evening (7.30pm throw-in), with UCC on the road to ATU Galway (Tuam Stadium, 2.30pm) the following afternoon.
To avoid any possibility of the third-level students in the Cork football panel having to play two games on the same day or two games in the space of 24 hours, the McGrath Cup decider is expected to be switched to Friday evening. Mallow is thought to be the most likely venue.
Elsewhere, the Munster SHL dead rubber group tie between Kerry and Limerick has been moved from tomorrow evening to this weekend (time and venue TBC).
The venue for Sunday’s Cork-Tipperary Munster SHL final has yet to be confirmed.