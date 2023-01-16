Leinster chair: Counties dishonour GAA by now taking their punishments

New Leinster chairman Derek Kent says there are counties who are dishonouring the GAA by not accepting misconduct sanctions.

Speaking in his role as Central Competitions Control Committee chairman, Kent used his address at provincial convention in his native Wexford on Saturday to criticise the lack of accountability among a small group of counties in the association’s disciplinary system.

“Chairing the national CCC is a challenging role, it has also given me an in-depth knowledge of the many issues we have in the running of our competitions,” he said. “I accept that we currently have some issues in the whole area of the discipline process, some counties refuse to take responsibility for their wrongdoings and discredit the ethos of our Association with their actions.

“We will improve the process, but the mindset of a minority will also have to change for the betterment of our Association.” Kent signalled his intention to augment the number of Leinster referees on the national match officials panel. “Supporting our match officials and their respected committees will be a priority, as a province we are lagging with representation on our national panels.

“In the next three years we will constantly remind the counties of the contribution, support and promotion of match officials that is required throughout the province. Our goals are to have greater representation at national level, increase the numbers of match officials at club level, promote awareness and respect for all our match officials.”

Kent also said there is a need to upgrade county grounds in the province as a result of the condensed inter-county season and with the current integration discussions with the Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie Associations in mind.

“The split season has many positives, but no doubt we will encounter some of the negatives. The ever-increasing number of games in a shorter time span will lead to us to upgrading and maintaining our inter-county facilities.

“At the 2005 Annual Congress, a vote was passed to allow other sports to be staged at Croke Park for the first time. Some counties in the province benefited from the financial windfall from this and built 4G pitches to enhance their facilities. We welcome proposals from counties to upgrade their training facilities with the installation of a 4G pitch, which will also benefit and expedite the integration of all our units. This will be one of the main priorities for our incoming infrastructure committee.”