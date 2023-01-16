Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce set to train with McKenna and Madden’s Brisbane

Former Kilkenny minor All-Ireland winning captain Darragh Joyce is moving in a return to the AFL after the Brisbane Lions confirmed they had received approval for him to train with the club.

Joyce was delisted by St Kilda at the end of last season after six years in Melbourne, having first joined as a Category B Rookie. The Rower-Inistioge clubman had hoped to earn an AFL opportunity elsewhere and nominated for the 2022 National Draft in November.