Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce set to train with McKenna and Madden’s Brisbane

Former Kilkenny minor All-Ireland winning captain Darragh Joyce is moving in a return to the AFL after the Brisbane Lions confirmed they had received approval for him to train with the club.
Joyce was delisted by St Kilda at the end of last season after six years in Melbourne, having first joined as a Category B Rookie. The Rower-Inistioge clubman had hoped to earn an AFL opportunity elsewhere and nominated for the 2022 National Draft in November.
Subsequently, he joined the VFL (reserves) team at Collingwood. The 25-year-old was a leading performer at that level when playing for St Kilda’s second side.
Brisbane recently moved defender Marcus Adams to the inactive list due to a concussion issue and Joyce is seen as a like-for-like replacement. The Lions are able to add to their list through the Supplemental Selection Period, which expires on February 15.
If signed, Joyce would join Dubliner James Madden and Tyrone All-Ireland winner Conor McKenna at the Queensland outfit. Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer is a star player for their AFLW side.
Elsewhere, Wexford’s Barry O’Connor is set to continue his stint Down Under in the VFL. Last year Sydney Swans announced they would not be offering O’Connor a new contract for the 2023 campaign.
The 24-year-old was developed as a key defender and in July 2020, he was elevated to the Sydney senior list. He then endured two Covid-impacted seasons with budgets reduced, reserve leagues cancelled and development coaches let go.
It is understood O’Connor is set to play VFL with Sydney’s other club, GWS Giants. Derry native Callum Brown is also at the club and has played ten AFL games so far.