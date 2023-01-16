Shane Ryan stars for Rathmore despite 'carrying a shoulder injury'

AIB All-Ireland intermediate club football championship final

Rathmore (Kerry) 1-11 Galbally Pearses (Tyrone) 0-11

They have a happy knack of producing solid goalkeepers in Rathmore and two of them, Shane Ryan and Kenneth O'Keeffe, combined to help secure a landmark Croke Park win for the club.

When they stick on reruns of this game in years to come, they'll marvel at both the 1-3 scored by reigning All-Star goalkeeper Ryan and the two crucial saves pulled off by veteran O'Keeffe, the club's actual 'keeper.

Ryan plays outfield with his club and gave a tidy impression of a top inter-county forward with all of his scores coming from open play. Fittingly, at the very end of a game that ran to nearly 70 minutes due to a couple of injury stoppages, he plucked the ball out of the air from the last kick-out to end any hopes of an equalising Galbally goal being conjured.

Yet while nobody was arguing with Ryan being named Man of the Match, it was the opinion of opposing Galbally manager Paddy Crozier that their missed goal chances or, to put it another way, O'Keeffe's brilliant saves, were the difference.

A party popping nugget of information for Rathmore and Kerry fans though - Ryan may shortly have to undergo shoulder surgery, according to club manager Denis Moynihan.

Speaking earlier this month, Kerry boss Jack O'Connor said he was unsure of Ryan's situation and 'was under the impression that he was rehabbing it away and was getting on okay with it' though Moynihan suggested the scalpel beckons.

"It's very tough on him, it took him a bit of time to settle after playing so long with Kerry in goals, it took him a bit to get up to the speed of the games," said Moynihan of Ryan. "But I thought today was probably his best game.

"He's carrying a shoulder injury which I think he has to get operated on, so that wasn't a help but he certainly didn't show any signs of that injury today.

"He has both feet, left and right and he's a good target man so he's good to have in and around the square, there's no doubt."

Pressed on when he expects Ryan to undergo the operation, Moynihan said: "I'm not 100 percent sure but I think it's as soon as possible."

If O'Keeffe was a little younger than 42, and hadn't been a Kerry minor goalkeeper as far back as the mid-1990s, he might have been a possible alternative for O'Connor.

The brother of former Kerry senior 'keeper Declan denied Enda McGarrity in the 15th minute with a fine save and with just five minutes of normal time remaining, and the Tyrone men in the throes of a wholehearted fightback, stopped Daniel Kerr in a straight one on one. Truth be told, Kerr should have stuck it away.

"Every other day we were getting those goals, right through all the games we have played," said Galbally manager Paddy Crozier. "It was just very unfortunate, they didn't go in and that was the difference for us in the end."

There were other heroes in red too. Like corner-back James O'Sullivan who was smashed in the face early in the second-half and taken off, only to come back on later.

"They told us that he was fit to come back on again," assured Moynihan. "So we were happy enough with that."

And what about Chrissy Spiers, the Derry native who kicked three points from frees, the last of which came in the 52nd minute having apparently had his dislocated finger put back in place just minutes earlier. High up on level seven in the Hogan Stand, you could hear Spiers' wails.

That's sometimes what it takes to win All-Ireland titles and Moynihan praised the leadership of Paul Murphy too, the experienced county man who was part of a defence that held Galbally to just three points from open play. For the first 53 minutes, Crozier's side only managed one point from play.

The tie lacked the drama of the earlier junior decider but was no less absorbing with all sorts of tactical battles unfolding. Moynihan went with Brian Friel again as his seventh defender, an attempt to shut down the Galbally attack, which largely paid off.

It wasn't such a good day for the Galbally goalkeeper Ronan McGeary though who was unable to hold onto the ball after preventing a Spiers' shot from the right going over the bar, allowing Ryan to nip in and palm in the loose ball.

Rathmore led 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time and stretched the gap out to seven points with a strong third quarter though Galbally produced their best football in the closing minutes to reduce it to a three-point game. Another 10 minutes and it would have been very interesting.

Scorers for Rathmore: S Ryan (1-3); C Spiers (0-3, 3 frees); J Darmody (0-2); M Ryan, B O'Keeffe, M Reen (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galbally Pearses: C Donaghy (0-7, 6 frees, 1 45); D Kerr (0-3, 1 free); R Nugent (0-1).

Rathmore: K O'Keeffe; J O'Sullivan, A Moynihan, D Murphy; B Friel; F Holohan, P Murphy, A Dineen; M Ryan, C Ryan; B O'Keeffe, C Spiers, J Darmody; J Moynihan, S Ryan.

Subs: C O'Connor for J O'Sullivan (35); M Reen for Moynihan (55); O'Sullivan for Dineen (56); A Darmody for J Darmody (61); D Rahilly for Spiers (66).

Galbally Pearses: R McGeary; C Quinn, C Donnelly; C Morris; J Hetherington, L Rafferty, M Lennon; E McGarrity, C Donnelly; C Donaghy, R Nugent, S Wylie; D Kerr, S Murphy, B Carberry.

Subs: A Carberry for B Carberry (h/t); F McGarrity for Donnelly (50); S Og Mulgrew for Wylie (55).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).