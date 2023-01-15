Youngster Billy Drennan stars as Kilkenny hammer Laois

Walsh Cup

Kilkenny 3-31 Laois 2-21

Kilkenny made it two wins from two in the Walsh Cup when they had 13 points to spare over Laois in front of a big crowd at Rathdowney.

A pair of first half goals from Billy Drennan helped the Cats into a five point half-time lead and Derek Lyng's men then kicked on in the second period as they ran out comfortable winners.

Drennan was the star turn on Lyng's All-Ireland Under 20 winning side in 2022 but he wasn't the only talented youngster on show with fellow All-Ireland winner Geraoid Dunne appearing as a second half sub before scoring 1-2. Dunne incidentally is still underage for this year's Under 20 side so the Tullaroan attacker certainly has a big future ahead of him.

Laois came into the game on the back of a fine opening round victory over Wexford and all looked to be going to plan for the hosts when leading 0-3 to 0-0 in the early stages.

Apart from Drennan's double act, the highlight of the opening 35 minutes was Laois corner forward PJ Scully knocking over two sideline cuts from opposite sides of the pitch.

Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland also pitched in with three long distance frees but when Drennan pounced for the game's opening goal in the 22nd minute minute, the tone of the game appeared to be switching towards the Cats.

The corner forward followed up on the goal with a well taken free and as a result Kilkenny led 1-12 to 0-10.

Laois were then given something of a lifeline when a long range point attempt from Jack Kelly was only batted back into play by Kilkenny goalkeeper Darren Brennan with Ross King perfectly placed to tap to an empty net.

The O'Moore County were soon back level but again Kilkenny hit back with Drennan's second goal of the half allowing the Cats to go into the dressing room with a five point buffer (2-16 to 1-14).

It was essentially game over inside the third quarter as Laois only managed to score two points in the opening 24 minutes of the second period, in that same time Kilkenny registered 1-11 with Gearoid Dunne's fine individual goal in the 56th minute a real stand out moment.

Laois kept at it and a mistake in the Kilkenny defence allowed Stephen Bergin to score a late consolation goal but in the end there was no way back from the sizeable deficit.

Kilkenny had a fine mix of youth and experience as they used 25 players in total and if they avoid defeat against Wexford next Saturday they will qualify for the Walsh Cup Final.

Scorers for Kilkenny: B Drennan (2-4, 0-4f), G Dunne (1-2), J Donnelly, P Cody, W Walsh (0-4 each), A Murphy (0-3, 0-1f), C Kenny, N Brennan (0-3 each), D Blanchfield (0-2), P Deegan, I Byrne (0-1 each).

Scorers for Laois: PJ Scully (0-8, 0-4f and one 65), R Mullaney (0-4), R King, S Bergin (1-0 each), E Rowland (0-3, 0-3f), J Keyes (0-3), M Phelan, A Dunphy, C Rigney (0-1 each).

Kilkenny: D Brennan; E Cody, P Walsh, M Butler; C Buckley, D Blanchfield, D Dunne; N Brennan, P Deegan; C Kenny, P Cody, W Walsh; B Drennan, J Donnelly, B Sheehan.

Subs: G Dunne for Sheehan (h-t), A Murphy for Kenny (46), T Phelan for Deegan (51), I Byrne for Drennan (55), N Rowe for Butler (58), N Mullins for Buckley (59), E Landy for N. Brennan (65), D O'Neill for Dunne (65), S Staunton for P. Cody (67), A Tallis for D.Brennan (67).

Laois: E Rowland; P Delaney, L O'Connell, P Dunne; D Hartnett, R Mullaney, F C Fennell; J Keyes, R King; J Kelly, W Dunphy, J Walsh; A Dunphy, M Phelan, PJ Scully.

Subs: J Duggan for Fennell (32), L Senior for W.Dunphy (45), S Bergin for Walsh (50), P Hyland for Phelan (58), C Rigney for King (63).

Referee: K Brady (Louth).