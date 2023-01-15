Kiely silent on alleged incident involving Limerick hurler over Christmas 

Limerick manager John Kiely made no comment when asked about an alleged incident of ill-discipline involving one of his players that took place during the Christmas period.
Speaking to reporters after his team’s opening bow of the 2023 season, Kiely kept his counsel when the alleged ill-discipline was raised during the course of the interview.
“I don’t,” replied the four-time All-Ireland winning boss when asked if he had anything to say about the ill-discipline and the involved player not being part of the county’s subsequent team holiday.
This is not the first time that disciplinary issues involving Limerick hurlers have raised their head during Kiely’s tenure. In May of last year, a Limerick player was arrested after an altercation in a pub with a Tipperary hurler.
The incident occurred in a Limerick pub just hours after the two counties had played each other in the Munster SHC round-robin.