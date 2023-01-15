Kiely silent on alleged incident involving Limerick hurler over Christmas 

Speaking to reporters after his team’s opening bow of the 2023 season, Kiely kept his counsel when the alleged ill-discipline was raised during the course of the interview.
Kiely silent on alleged incident involving Limerick hurler over Christmas 

KEPT HIS COUNCIL: Limerick manager John Kiely during the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 15 Jan, 2023 - 17:33
Eoghan Cormican

Limerick manager John Kiely made no comment when asked about an alleged incident of ill-discipline involving one of his players that took place during the Christmas period.

Speaking to reporters after his team’s opening bow of the 2023 season, Kiely kept his counsel when the alleged ill-discipline was raised during the course of the interview.

“I don’t,” replied the four-time All-Ireland winning boss when asked if he had anything to say about the ill-discipline and the involved player not being part of the county’s subsequent team holiday.

This is not the first time that disciplinary issues involving Limerick hurlers have raised their head during Kiely’s tenure. In May of last year, a Limerick player was arrested after an altercation in a pub with a Tipperary hurler.

The incident occurred in a Limerick pub just hours after the two counties had played each other in the Munster SHC round-robin.

More in this section

Offaly v Wexford - Walsh Cup Group 2 Round 2 Wexford to go all out for Walsh Cup final after win over Offaly
Laois v Kilkenny - Walsh Cup Group 2 Round 2 Youngster Billy Drennan stars as Kilkenny hammer Laois
Ray Keane 11/11/2018 Selector Ray Keane opts out of Cork football backroom team
Galbally Pearses v Rathmore - AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final

Shane Ryan stars as Rathmore seal All-Ireland intermediate football crown

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.272 s