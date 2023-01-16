John Cleary pleased with 'clinical' Cork display against Clare

McGrath Cup semi-final

Cork 2-10 Clare 0-8

Cork manager John Cleary cut a contented figure in breezy West Clare when this game was done with and as he reflected on a double-scores victory that tees up a McGrath Cup final outing against Limerick that’s slated for Wednesday night.

It’s true that his side didn’t hit the heights of the first day out when hitting Kerry for five goals, but the two they got in the second half via man-of-the-match Steven Sherlock and Chris Óg Jones were more than enough and the big difference between the sides as Cork eased to an eight-point win over a very disappointing Clare side.

“We played well against Kerry but we knew coming up here was going to be a different kettle of fish and it was,” said Cleary. “Clare set up differently to Kerry but we kept at it and got there in the end, taking our goal chances very well, with Steven and Chris clinical when they got them.”

Sherlock’s strike on 52 minutes powered Cork five clear, before Jones’ three minutes from time put even greater daylight between the sides in this lop-sided affair that saw both sides empty their benches in the second half.

Cork showed five changes from the side that cantered to victory against Kerry, while Clare beat them by one with six alterations — alas it was the home side’s only victory as the early season surge by John Cleary’s side continued with this workmanlike, but at the same time impressive, display.

They were on the front foot throughout, with the point-blank save that Clare’s keeper David Sexton produced inside 30 seconds to deny Sherlock an early warning that the home side didn’t really heed as they failed to show anything like the urgency of their opponents.

By half-time Cork were on their way, leading 0-6 to 0-3, despite playing against the breeze and some wayward shooting as six poor wides cost them a much greater lead against a Clare side that offered little going forward.

Sherlock hit 0-3 in the half on his way to an impressive 1-6 tally, after captain Brian Hurley got things going with the opening point of the contest which was responded to almost immediately by a brilliant effort from Jamie Malone. Alas, that was nearly as good as it got for the home side.

Clare did finish the half with a good score from substitute Pearse Lillis, while more urgency on the turnover as a couple of Sexton frees and another from captain Eoin Cleary helped make it an 0-8 to 0-6 game by the 50th minute.

However, once star man Sherlock latched onto Jones’ great through ball before blasting home from ten yards all that needed to be ascertained was the margin of Cork’s victory.

“It’s a work in progress,” said Cleary. “The idea of these pre-season competitions is to try and blood players and have a look at different systems and that’s what we’re going at moment. To get a win was a bonus and it builds confidence on top of that,” he added.

“It was terrible by us,” admitted Clare manager Colm Collins. “We looked leggy and the energy we had in Tralee against Kerry wasn’t there. That’s it. It’s that same malaise of not putting the ball over the bar and our shooting efficiency was very bad,” he added.

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock (1-6, 3f), C Jones (1-1), B Hurley (0-3, 1f).

Scorers for Clare: K Sexton (0-3f), E Cleary (0-2f), J Malone (0-1), P Lillis (0-1), P Collins (0-1).

Cork: C Kelly; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, S Meehan, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, J O’Rourke, B O’Driscoll; C Jones, B Hurley, S Sherlock.

Subs: R Maguire for Meehan (50), T Clancy for O’Mahony (50), R Deane for McSweeney (54), C O’Hanlon for O’Rourke (64), C Kiely for Shanley (64), S Merritt for Fahy (66), P Ring for Walsh (67), P Walsh for Maguire (71), F Herlihy for O’Driscoll (71), M Cronin for Jones (71).

Clare: D Sexton; D Nagle, C Brennan, R Lanigan; A Sweeney, J Malone, C O’Dea; D Bonhannon, B McNamara; D Coughlan, E Cleary, C Downes; A Griffin, K Sexton, K Sexton, D Walsh.

Subs: P Lillis for Malone (26) inj, D O’Neill for McNamara (Half-Time), G Cooney for Walsh (Half-Time), P Collins for Downes (Half-Time), M McInerney for Griffin (52), M Garry for Nagle (57), T McDonald for Coughlan (60), M Doherty for Sweeney (63), T Meenehan for Sexton (65), F Ginnane for Lanigan (65).

Referee: B Fleming (Kerry).