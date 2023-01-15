Late Brian Hayes point clinches Rebels' win over Limerick 

Cork 0-20

Limerick 1-16

The Cork hero was their footballer-turned-hurler, Brian Hayes throwing over the winning score in the fourth and final minute of second-half stoppages.

Hayes’ second in a lively and frenetic finish propels Cork into next weekend’s Munster SHL final where they will meet Liam Cahill’s Tipperary.

Behind by the minimum at the break, this green and rusty makeshift Limerick lineup got their noses in front early in the second period and still held pole position - thanks in the main to six David Reidy frees - as we entered four minutes of second half stoppages.

Conor Lehane notched his 12th of the day to level matters in the 71st minute, with both sides then squandering a number of chances as January levels of fitness and sharpness came to the fore.

Stepping up amid a crowd of wides and efforts dropped short was young Brian Hayes, his point sending the large Cork crowd home happy No more than the finish, the first half fizzed at times. By and large, though, this was January fare. Expectations among the large gathering had to be tempered.

The play was loose, messy in parts. Handpasses were lax and easily telegraphed on occasion, particularly on the Cork side. The transfer of possession from defence to attack often broken down for want of precision. As we said, though, January fare. You’ve got to be realistic about where teams are at, particularly one not long off the airport tarmac after a two-week team holiday.

Late in the first half, Limerick encircled and smothered a Shane Barrett point attempt. Possession was moved to Tom Morrissey. The two-time All Star didn’t have the fitness to burn Rob Downey and so was grateful for the generous awarding of a free by referee Joe Mullins to get him out of trouble.

In the brief pause to proceedings prior to the free being hit, several Limerick players were to be seen with their hands over their heads. Green diesel was being spilled all over the field.

David Reidy’s subsequent missed free was a microcosm for Limerick’s lack of sharpness. It was his fifth wide of the opening 35 minutes, part of a first half total of eight. Cork, by contrast, had just one.

That the All-Ireland champions, after all of that, were only one behind at the break owed to a fortuitous Darragh O’Donovan goal on 15 minutes. His delivery from midfield danced all the way to the Cork net to nudge them ahead for the first time.

The response of the hosts was lively. Cormac Beausang, Brian Hayes, Conor Lehane, and Luke Meade hit a quartet of impressive points. Hayes was smartly out in front for his, Meade split the posts as he fell, Lehane’s was the result of a turnover further back, while Beausang produced a fine low body catch before pointing.

QUIET WORD: Cork manager Pat Ryan speaks to Cathal Cormack. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

This four-in-a-row shoved Pat Ryan’s side 0-8 to 1-2 in front. Limerick twice got back level before the break. After it, they shot in front, but just didn't have enough done to be able to hold firm to the finish.

Not to worry, mind, their season is only stretching it legs.

Scorers for Cork: C Lehane (0-12, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘65); C Beausang, B Hayes (0-2 each); B O’Sullivan, C Cahalane, L Meade, S Barrett (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: D Reidy (0-9, 0-9 frees); D O’Donovan (1-0); A O’Connor, S O’Brien (0-2 each); B Murphy, O O’Reilly, C O’Grady (0-1 each).

Cork: P Collins; C O’Callaghan, R Downey, S O’Donoghue; C Cormack, C Joyce, C O’Brien; T O’Connell, B O’Sullivan; C Cahalane, C Lehane, L Meade; C Beausang, B Hayes, S Barrett.

Subs: S Quirke for O’Sullivan (35); B Roche for Meade, P Horgan for Cahalane (52); D Dalton for Barrett (56); C Walsh for O’Connell (62); E Downey for Quirke (65, inj)

Limerick: D McCarthy; A Costello, R English, F O’Connor; M Quinlan, D Morrissey, C Barry; D O’Donovan, R Hanley; A O’Connor, D Reidy, T Morrissey; S O’Brien, B Murphy, O O’Reilly.

Subs: M Houlihan for O’Connor, R Duff for Hanley (53); R Connolly for Barry (56); D O’Connell for O’Reilly, J Quilty for O’Connor (63); C O’Grady for O’Donovan (65).

Referee: J Mullins (Clare).