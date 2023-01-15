Derry secure Dr McKenna Cup final spot after shootout win over Down 

Derry will face Tyrone again in the Dr McKenna Cup final
SEALED: Derry's Conor Doherty shoots past John O'Hare of Down to score the winning penalty in the shootout. Pic: ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Sun, 15 Jan, 2023 - 15:34
Declan Bogue

MCKENNA SEMI FINAL 

DOWN 3-9 DERRY 1-15 (Derry win 3-2 on penalties)  

AFTER a fractious and rip-roaring draw in Owenbeg last Wednesday night, Derry will face Tyrone again in the Dr McKenna Cup final after coming through a game that felt more like a league game, and at times a Championship one.

Down actually missed their first three penalties, Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch saving from Andrew Gilmore and Rory Mason while Barry O’Hagan drilled wide, before Ceilum Doherty and Odhran Murdoch converted theirs.

Derry had a wide from Padraig McGrogan and Niall Toner hit the post, but conversions from Shane McGuigan, Paul Cassidy and finally, Conor Doherty to book their place in the final.

Three goals from Down had them in a good position, two from man-of-the-match midfielder Niall Donnelly either side of half time and a lightning move from them capped with Ceilum Doherty netting.

A straight red card for Chrissy McKaigue appeared to make Down’s task easier, but Derry were extremely sticky and with Niall Toner on song with five points from play and Shane McGuigan finding his range, they kept pace, helped along by Padraig Cassidy’s goal.

The game began with a rash of off-the-ball stuff which shows that there are no such thing as meaningless pre-season stuff in Ulster as there are far too many little scores to settle.

Before Niall McKenna even threw the ball up in the air there was a good old-fashioned schmozzle down among the Derry forward ranks. When it calmed down somewhat, Gareth McKinless had lost his shirt and no doubt some choice words were exchanged.

That theme continued in the early stages when Donnach McAleenan was adjudged to hold onto the ball too long and Derry’s Chrissy McKaigue took him on a drag across the muck to retrieve the ball. Soon after, McKaigue was joined by Conor Doherty for a little wrestle on Barry O’Hagan after a dropping ball came into their patch.

The final minute had McKinless touching the ball on the ground for what appeared to be a match-winning O’Hagan free. But in the final attack, McKinless tempted substitute Mark Walsh into a jersey tug and McGuigan levelled it up for penalties.

Scorers for Down: N Donnelly (2-0), C Doherty (1-0), P Havern (0-3), B O’Hagan (0-3f), P Laverty, D McAleenan, L Kerr (0-1 each) Scorers for Scorers for  Derry: N Toner (0-5), S McGuigan (0-5, 3f), P Cassidy (1-0), B Rogers, O McWilliams, B McCarron (0-1 each), L Murray (0-1 mark) 

DOWN: J O’Hare; R Magill, R McEvoy, P Laverty; P McCarthy99, N McParland, C Francis; N Donnelly, O Murdoch; C Doherty, D McAleenan, S Millar; L Kerr, P Havern, B O’Hagan 

Subs: A Gilmore for Millar (40m), P Branagan for Francis, M Rooney for McAleenan (52m), M Walsh for Havern (58m), P Quinn for Magill (68m), R Mason for Kerr (72m) 

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, P McGroogan, Padraig Cassidy; G McKinless, B Rogers; A Tohill, N Toner, Paul Cassidy; B McCarron, S McGuigan, L Murray 

Subs: O McWilliams for Tohill (43m), P McNeill for McKinless (61m – 68m) 

Referee: Niall McKenna (Monaghan)

