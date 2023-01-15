Ballygiblin captain savours 'incredible feeling'

All-Ireland Club JHC final

Ballygiblin (Cork) 1-16 Easkey (Sligo) 0-11

Ballygiblin’s influential captain and full-back Fionn Herlihy summed up the pure magic of their special day in Croke Park on Saturday.

“This is bigger than the club or a group of players, it is a community thing. It is emotional because it is an incredible feeling. This is what everyone dreams of. Playing in Croke Park first of all, and winning there with your club and your friends.

“We knew deep down from the start of the year, it was a carat that was there.”

The north Cork men were pre-match favourites, which also required having to block out external noise.

“It was tough over Christmas when we were out socialising and everyone was telling us we were going to win easy. We were hearing a lot of crap over the last three weeks. We had to keep the noise out and concentrate on ourselves because Easkey are a serious outfit.”

En route to the decider, the Cork kingpins beat the Tipperary, Waterford, Limerick and Wexford champions. Not one goal did they concede.

Ditto against Easkey.

Keeping a clean sheet is something they pride themselves on. The ultra-competitive Mark Keane is at the heart of an exceptional defence. It was the centre-back who raced up field and created what must be the quickest goal ever at GAA headquarters after just nine seconds.

The stage was set.

“I took a chance in the first couple of seconds. Lucky enough the ball broke out to me. I looked to my right and I said Darragh (Flynn) keep coming with me. I handed it off to him. And lucky enough we got a goal out of it. Just happy we got it today,” the Cork hurler commented.

The goal smartly finished by Flynn, who was ill all week, laid the foundation and allowed Ballygiblin lead 1-8 to 0-6 at half-time.

Joseph O’Sullivan, who deservedly took the man-of-the-match award, delivered in spades. An incredible achievement when you consider the number 11 had a strapped lower left leg after he picked up an injury the previous Sunday. He would play a starring role, scoring 10 points - five in each half.

“If he can play like that with a bad leg, I would hate to see what he can do with a good leg,” smiled manager Dave Moher. “He was super. The points he scored were crucial. We were stuttering. We needed to get those scores, they were massive boosts.”

As well as O’Sullivan; Shane Beston and Cathail O’Mahony landed eye-catching white flags from play either side of the break. Game-defining scores.

O’Sullivan said they ‘didn’t want to be remembered as the team to lose two finals.’

“We had a tough time here last year, it is only 11 months ago. We needed that to drive us over the line. Last year hurt. We were inside in the dressing-room at half-time and you could see the motivation on everyone’s face. Everyone was willing to die for each other. We have a man to stand up everyday. We are just delighted to bring this All-Ireland back to Mitchelstown and Ballygiblin.”

West Sligo club Easkey came within three points in the second quarter - mainly through marksman Andrew Kilcullen - that was the closest they could get.

As for Ballygiblin, skipper Herlihy is already thinking ahead.

“We have an incredible bunch of lads. The age profile is quite young. There should be no ceiling on it. Strike while the iron is hot.”

*A minute’s silence was observed to remember Paudie Palmer.

Scorers for Ballygiblin: J O’Sullivan (0-10, 6 frees, 1 65), D Flynn (1-0), C O’Mahony (0-3), S Beston (0-2), D Barry (0-1).

Scorers for Easkey: A Kilcullen (0-5, 3 frees), J McHugh (0-2), T Cawley, R McHugh, M Gordon and D Hanley (0-1 each).

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan; L Finn, F Herlihy (Capt), J Mullins; B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis; R Donegan, K Roche; D Flynn, J O’Sullivan, S Beston; C O’Mahony, S O’Sullivan, D Barry.

Subs: K Duggan for D Barry (34), D Sheehan for S O’Sullivan (54), P Molloy for S Beston (60), A O’Brien for K Roche (62), C O’Brien for L Finn (63).

EASKEY: J Gordon; F Connolly, J Weir, S Molloy; R Molloy, E Rua McGowan, D Hanley; F Cawley, N Kilcullen; R McHugh, M Gordon, T Cawley; F Moylan, A Kilcullen, J McHugh.

Subs: G Connolly for D Hanley (45), É Moylan for F Moylan (51), B Feeney (Capt) for S Molloy (54), L Reddy for R Molloy (63), T Rolston for F Cawley (64).

Referee: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath).